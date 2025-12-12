Posted in: eSports, Games, Riot Games, Teamfight Tactics, Video Games | Tagged: las vegas, Teamfight Tactics Open

The Teamfight Tactics Open Will Return to Las Vegas in 2026

During the Teamfight Tactics Open happening in Paris this week, it was confirmed the event will return to the United States in 2026

Article Summary The Teamfight Tactics Open will return to Las Vegas in 2026 after stops in Macao and Paris.

Las Vegas hosted the first TFT Open in 2023, making 2026 a highly anticipated homecoming event.

The 2026 event will feature an open-bracket format with a six-figure prize pool and community activities.

Riot Games aims to make the Las Vegas Open the largest competition and experience for TFT fans yet.

As the TFT Paris Open kicked off in France this week, Riot Games made the announcement that the 2026 edition of the Teamfight Tactics esports series will return to Las Vegas. The move is pretty matural as Las Vegas hosted the inaugural edition in 2023, with subsequent events happening in Macao in 2024 and currently Paris for 2025. The event will set itself up to be the largest competition and community event for the title, as this year saw over 750 competitors vie for a piece of the prize pool in an open-bracket format. We have more details and a quote from the company below about next year's event.

2026 TFT Open in Las Vegas

The TFT Vegas Open will take place at the end of 2026 and serve as the culmination of the TFT competitive season. The marquee moment on the annual TFT calendar unites the entire global TFT community. The 2026 will retain its signature open-bracket format, enabling any member of the community to compete in the Main Event for the TFT Tactician's Belt and a six-figure prize pool. Beyond competition, the Open features a broad slate of community-driven experiences, including cosplayers, co-streamer watch-alongs, and meet & greets. The 2026 Las Vegas return was announced by Michael Sherman, Global Head of TFT Esports, during the TFT Paris Open pre-event media mixer. The first-ever TFT Open took place in Las Vegas in 2023 at the MGM Grand Conference Center, hosting 512 competitors across three days

"Bringing the 2026 TFT Open back to Las Vegas is a full-circle moment for our sport, our community, and everyone involved in making the Open so special," said Michael Sherman, Global Head of Esports for TFT and 2XKO. "In 2026, we're returning to where it all began and are committed to making the TFT Vegas Open 2026 the best Open yet. Las Vegas was a location loved by so many in our North American community, and we can't wait to welcome them, and even more players, to the event at the end of next year."

