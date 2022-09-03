Tom Hanks' New Game Hanx101 Trivia Has Launched

Actor Tom Hanks has released a new trivia video game this week called Hanx101, which is currently exclusive to Apple Arcade. Developed by BlueLine Studios, this is basically a fun little trivia title that covers a plethora of topics, all designed to be a fun and challenging game that, hopefully, will make you a little smarter in the process. The game has multiple moves including a versus and multiplayer battle, as well as a number of different categories for you to explore. The game is available right now as you can read more about it below.

Hanx101 Trivia celebrates the award-winning actor, producer, and director's love for trivia games. Trivia fans and casual gamers of all ages can enjoy the game's multi-generational categories to show off their knowledge while journeying through multiple game maps to secure the highest score. With four gameplay modes, players will be able to play individually, or team up with others to test their trivia knowledge. Hanx101 Trivia features a wide range of topics including books, geography, history, movies, music, sports, as well as pop culture and current events. The trivia is presented in fun and creative ways from traditional questions to unique and themed formats such as 'True or False', 'I Spy', 'Word Jam' and more. At launch, players will progress through 17 categories and 11 chapters, and earn rewards to unlock new topics, cards, new modes, and collectible stamps. Hanx101 Mode – Take a journey to answer 101 questions, each having a selection of three answers to choose from before time's up. Players will receive a score, including bonus points for correct answer streaks, along with trophies for completing each node on the map, and work toward a final score upon reaching the end.

Hanx Daily Trivia – Available for play once each day, players have 60 seconds to answer as many questions correctly as they can. The more correct answers the more stars are earned, with additional prizes awarded for each consecutive day played.

1v1 – Matches a player against another online player or an AI opponent. Opponents will compete to answer a series of trivia questions, earning scores for correct answers and answering first. After three rounds, the player with the highest score will be awarded the victory and earn rewards.

2v2 – Join with a partner to take on another duo in a game of 'Quick Play' or 'Play with a Friend.' Teams will compete in several rounds of trivia and can choose wild cards to use against their opponents between rounds. Partners can see each others' pick, in case they need help. Once all the rounds conclude, the teams' accumulated scores will be compared against each other to determine the trivia masters!

With more than 15 in-game achievements and multiple trophies to unlock, aim to take the top place in the global leaderboards to prove your trivia expertise.