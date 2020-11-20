Total War: Warhammer II Will Get The Twisted & The Twilight Expansion

SEGA and Creative Assembly revealed the next expansion for Total War: Warhammer II will be The Twisted & The Twilight. This particular expansion introduces two new Legendary Lords to the game with the abominable Throt The Unclean and the earthly Sisters of Twilight. These characters being added to the game will also bring in a unique campaign and faction mechanics, along with a multitude of ruinous warriors and beasts. You can read more details here along with the trailer and some screenshots as this expansion will be added to the game on December 8th, 2020.

The wild energies of the Great Vortex have torn a rift in the Dreaming Woods. Could this form the site of a Daemonic invasion? Sensing great peril, Queen Ariel of Athel Loren dispatches her trusted emissaries, the Sisters of Twilight, to prepare the way for a ritual of closure. Catching wind of Ariel's plan, Throt the Unclean scents opportunity. If he can defeat the Sisters and capture the Elven queen while she is vulnerable, perhaps he can harness her essence and cure the eternal pangs of starvation caused by his Warpstone-infused metabolism…

Wood Elves: The Sisters of Twilight

Once a single being, divided into siblings by The Weave, Naestra and Arahan are two sides of the same coin. They work together in the service of queen Ariel, marshalling the woodland warriors at her command, and cannot be slain unless both fall in battle. The Twilight Sisters must prepare the glade for Ariel's arrival and protect her as she performs the ritual.

Skaven: Throt the Unclean

An eternal hunger gnaws at Throt, the Master Mutator of Clan Moulder. A lifetime of auto-experimentation has made him powerful, but his vastly enhanced metabolism means he must feed constantly to maintain himself. He is hell-bent on reducing the Wood Elf queen to a magical pulp, which he will consume to satiate himself at long last.

The Flesh Laboratory

Moulding muscle and bone like living clay, Throt can use his Flesh Laboratory to fashion hideous new abominations for the battlefield. Numerous augmentations can be stacked to make existing units perform in horrifying new ways, but flesh can only bear so much torment before the subject becomes unstable. Even such aberrations have a use though, as they can be rendered down for valuable materials. More Growth Juice for the vats, Yes-yes!