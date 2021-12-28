Magic: The Gathering: Yoji Shinkawa Illustrates Card For Kamigawa

Magic: The Gathering, Wizards of the Coast's premier trading card game, has been preparing itself and its player base for a year of massive crossovers with such intellectual properties as Fortnite, Street Fighter, Warhammer 40,000, and others. In 2020 we saw a crossover with TOHO's Godzilla and also one with The Walking Dead, and this past year we saw a number of additional crossovers including Stranger Things and Arcane. However, all of these will inevitably pale in comparison to 2022's Universes Beyond initiative. However, Wizards hasn't let the crossover magic subside for this year just yet, as we now have the news that they have gotten Yoji Shinkawa, the renowned character designer of Metal Gear and Death Stranding fame, to illustrate an alternate-art card for Magic's upcoming Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty expansion set.

Shinkawa will be joining Xenoblade Chronicles character designer Raita Kazama in the endeavor of creating alternate-art versions of Satoru Umezawa, a crime boss of renowned lineage from the plane of existence called Kamigawa, in a setting placed 6,000 or so years after the events of the original block of sets located on the plane. Additionally, these two will be joining Fist of the North Star mangaka Tetsuo Hara, who has illustrated an alternate art for Kaito Shizuki, who seems to be the protagonist of the Neon Dynasty storyline, if the story put out by Wizards of the Coast nearly two weeks ago has anything to say about it.

