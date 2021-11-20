Trash Sailors Will Release On PC On December 16th

Ahoy, mateys! A Trash Tsunami has flooded the world, littering old sofas, broken TVs, defunct mixers, and a whole lot of other garbage all over the world. Band together with up to three other shipmates via online and local multiplayer to thread the filthy waters. Fight robosharks, a Trashkraken, and other mucky monsters while keeping the raft together… and avoid getting eaten.

Now the most valuable currency in the world, rubbish works as fuel and materials to repair not-so-perfect parts of the vessel. Drift through smelly swamps, sunken cities, and icy waters while fishing discarded items. Throw a wide net to collect pirate maps unlocking new levels and treasure chests filled with golden screws. Spend 'em to purchase powerups including powerful laser guns, bright lights to keep giant spiders at bay, or cosmetic items–even landlubbers know everyone needs a fancy flag!

Survive maelstroms by assigning mariners different jobs: every ship needs a captain, just like it also needs fuel. The crocodiles eating the raft (and sometimes the crew) must be dealt with, and parts need restoring to avoid sinking. Face arctic pirates, dodge buildings and boats, and try to end the day with your friendships intact. Although, surviving a crazy garbage ocean might be an easier feat. Trash Sailors is a ridiculously fun experience set in a colorful cartoon world.