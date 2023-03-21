Vikingard Launches Vikings Crossover Part 2 Today

NetEase Games has revealed the details to the latest crossover event in Vikingard, as players can experience Vikings Crossover Part II today. Capitalizing on the first event that brought characters from the television series into the game, this second event will bring more characters and settings from the MGM series in for some special activities and bonuses you can only get for a limited time, not to mention some new event modes to spice things up. We got the details of what you can experience below as the event officially launches today.

"The Vikings Crossover Part II in Vikingard will expand upon the content from the first crossover, based on Bjorn's storyline in seasons three and four of Vikings. This event will introduce new Hersirs, with Bjorn and Ubbe being recruitable as powerful heroes for your army. Notably, Bjorn has four different skins for his ranks, ranging from rank B to SSS. Some of the heroes from the first crossover event will also return, with new skins available. The Vikings Crossover Part II will kick off with a pre-launch event featuring special log-in rewards and story content. Once the event begins, players can follow Bjorn's brand-new storyline across eight special missions. These missions feature unique minigames, like Bjorn's battle with the bear, rescuing Mercia, and battling rebels."

"In addition, players who purchase special crossover packs and complete the challenges will unlock new Hersirs, new character skins, and a Story Album. Additionally, the crossover event will unlock an exclusive Game Icon, Avatar Border, and a Crossover Avatar. MGM's Vikings series, which continues to entertain audiences around the world, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. In addition, the second season of the continuation series, Vikings: Valhalla, is now airing on Netflix and it was recently announced that the third season would air in 2024."