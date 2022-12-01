Virizion Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2022

The Season of Mythical Wishes begins in Pokémon GO with a raid rotation based on the Swords of Justice. We begin with Virizion, continue with Terrakion, and conclude with Cobalion. While none of these Pokémon are new releases, they are returning in honor of the upcoming Keldeo-focused Special Research. With Virizion now in raids, let's take a look at the counters to take on this Legendary Pokémon, understand its Shiny rate, and plan a catching strategy.

Top Virizion Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Virizion counters as such:

Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Mega Pidgeot: Gust, Brave Bird

Shadow Staraptor: Wing Attack, Brave Bird

Shadow Honchkrow: Peck, Sky Attack

Shadow Ho-oh: Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird

Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Apex Shadow Lugia: Extrasensory, Aeroblast+

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Drill Peck

Rayquaza: Air Slash, Aerial Ace

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Virizion with efficiency.

Honchkrow: Peck, Sky Attack

Yveltal: Gust, Hurricane

Galarian Articuno: Psycho Cut, Brave Bird

Apex Purified Lugia: Extrasensory, Aeroblast++

Staraptor: Wing Attack, Brave Bird

Ho-oh: Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird

Braviary: Air Slash, Brave Bird

Incarnate Forme Tornadus (Air Slash, Hurricane

Unfezant: Air Slash, Sky Attack

Therian Forme Tornadus: Gust, Hurricane

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Virizion can be defeated by two Trainers due to its double weakness to Flying-types, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Virizion will have a CP of 1727 in normal weather conditions and 2159 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!