Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. Reveals Closed Beta Date

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. has confirmed the start of the Closed Beta this month, as it will kick off next week for PC and consoles

Article Summary Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. Closed Beta launches September 10-15 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S players.

Closed Beta tests cross-play and rollback netcode ahead of the game's October 2025 full release.

Experience the classic 3D fighter with 4K visuals, updated textures, and smooth online performance.

Master 19 unique fighters, customize styles, and compete in tournaments and leagues up to 16 players.

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announced that they have finally set a proper date for the Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. Closed Beta. Originally announced back at Evo 2025 in Las Vegas, the team has now revealed that players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, as well as PC, will be able to take part in the event to help them test out the game across several areas, including cross-play and netcode rollback. The test will kick off on September 10 at 8pm PT andf run until September 15 at the same time. Meanwhile, the game is still on track to be released on October 10, 2025.

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.

Will your Kung-fu be enough?! The legendary fighting series makes its Steam debut with Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.! Challenge the greatest fighters in the world in the ultimate remaster of the classic 3D fighter,now featuring Rollback netcode support, gorgeous 4K graphics, and all the bone-crunching, martial arts combat of the renowned original. Battle through classic VF modes like Arcade or Rank Match, create your own custom online tournaments and leagues with up to 16 players, or learn from the best in Spectator Mode. Master your fighting style to defeat all challengers in the Fifth World Fighting Tournament and become a Virtua Fighter legend!

The Ultimate Edition of This Legendary Game: Rollback Netcode support, gorgeous 4K visuals with updated high-res textures and more.

Rollback Netcode support, gorgeous 4K visuals with updated high-res textures and more. Custom Combatants: Enter the ring with one of 19 playable characters. Master each of their unique fighting styles and customize them with distinctive costumes and items.

Enter the ring with one of 19 playable characters. Master each of their unique fighting styles and customize them with distinctive costumes and items. The Full Experience: Enjoy the pinnacle of Virtua Fighter as you battle it out across your favorite modes like Rank Match, Arcade, Training, and Versus

Enjoy the pinnacle of Virtua Fighter as you battle it out across your favorite modes like Rank Match, Arcade, Training, and Versus Crush the Competition: Take on challengers from around the world as you compete with up to 16 players in new online modes, including Tournaments and League.

