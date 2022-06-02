Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Receives Tekken 7 DLC Pack

SEGA and Bandai Namco have come together for a major fighting crossover as Tekken 7 characters make their way into Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate. It's an interesting day and age where we're seeing franchises that people used to be bent out of shape over when discussing which was the best, thinking we would never see the day that they would ever get iconic figures fighting against each other on an even playing field. And now we have multiple crossover events in which four decades' worth of video games all now coexist in different titles and genres. These two bring about the latest addition to all of that insanity.

The DLC is an interesting one as it's not really adding in a ton of new characters. It adds music from the franchise and costumes that turn other VF5U fighters into a number of different people from the series. So its not like they're adding in a ton of new moves and graphics, just a different coat of paint. We have the full notes on the pack and the latest update to the game below.

The Tekken 7 Collaboration Pack is here! Includes the music and costumes of characters from Tekken 7! Along with the costumes of the colorful cast from Tekken 7, this special pack includes Tekken 7 battle UI and exclusive titles. Compete against fighters across the world and create a new Virtua Fighter legend! Note: When equipping Tekken 7 costumes, character customization is not supported. 19 Tekken 7 Character Costumes

20 Tekken 7 BGM Tracks

Tekken 7 Battle UI

2 Tekken 7 Collaboration Titles Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Ver.1.40 Additions Added legal text in Settings/Configuration of the Main Menu.

Fixed an issue that caused an error for the PS4 user spectating a match between two PS5 players in Room Match, etc.

Fixed an issue that prevented a character that went out of the ring from being deemed as such under specific conditions.

Playing Arcade Mode while wearing a costume from any of the following add-on costume sets will also change the CPU opponent's costume type. VF J1 VF J2 Yakuza Tekken 7

