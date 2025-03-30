Posted in: Fulqrum Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Acid Man Games, Fire Plant Games, Viscerafest

Viscerafest Will Be Leaving Early Access This April

After being in Early Access for almost four years, finally, Viscerafest will see the light of day with a full release happening in April

Play as Caroline, a mercenary aiming to collect a bounty in this sci-fi FPS.

Explore hand-crafted levels filled with secrets, puzzles, and diverse locations.

Master nine unique weapons, fight diverse enemies, and unlock gameplay modifiers.

Developers Acid Man Games and Fire Plant Games, along with publisher Fulqrum Publishing, have confirmed that Viscerafest will be leaving Early Access next month. The game has had an extra-length development period as the team has been working on this one for years, with the Early Access version being available since May 2021. But it looks like they're finally ready to release the full version of the sci-fi first-person shooter arena title, as they have given it a release date of April 14, 2025. We have more info and the latest trailer here as we wait out the next few weeks for it to finally arrive.

Viscerafest

Viscerafest is a sci-fi fantasy single-player arena FPS where you take the role of Caroline, a bloodthirsty, psychopathic mercenary who wants nothing more than to marry her wonderful boyfriend, Athens Fetter. The problem is money's tight, and rings aren't exactly cheap. But thankfully, there may yet be hope for her, as a warlock named Cromune has acquired a rather hefty bounty on his head. Bringing his corpse in to the respective authorities won't be an easy task however, as Cromune has a small army defending him. Forces from the U.S.C. (United Scientific Conglomerate) led by Dr Mortice stand shoulder to shoulder with the religious zealot. But what's a few hundred soldiers to death incarnate? Nothing but a slaughter… Nay… A Viscerafest!

Navigate hand-crafted levels stuffed to the brim with secrets, using key cards, completing puzzles, and accomplishing a variety of objectives to progress. All this is set in a vast array of locations, from a space station looming high above the Earth to realms shifting beyond our reality.

Wield nine unique and powerful weapons, from staples of the genre like the "Bunker Buster," a double-barreled shotgun that fires explosive rounds, to the more unique and offbeat guns, such as the Plague Rifle.

Slaughter over 27 different Enemy Types and up to 7 Bosses, from the minor grunts who make up the U.S.C's forces to monsters beyond your ability to comprehend, such as the horrifying Maledict. New enemy types are introduced in almost every level, each compounding the challenges you'll face with a wide variety of attacks and behaviors.

Juggle your resources as you fight to stay alive, constantly balancing your use of ammo, health, and armor.

Move at the speed of light, chaining Bunny Hopping and Dashing together to move at speeds no man would dream of, and with your overbearing Air Control, dance around projectiles like no other.

Collect tons of goodies to unlock Gameplay Modifiers and Cheats to spice up your playthroughs, with such staples as "Viscerahot," where time slows as you Bunny Hop, or "Oops All Cultists," where your dreams of being torn apart by the hitscanning occult can be made a reality.

