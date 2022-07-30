Viscounts Of The West Kingdom To Release Two Expansions

Renegade Game Studios revealed two new expansions on the way for their historic tabletop title, Viscounts Of The West Kingdom. The two sets are Keeper of Keys, which will have you plotting against the king in various ways, and Gates of Gold, in which you will be playing as traders with their own nefarious plans in play. Each expansion will run you $35 and will require the primary game to play with it. You can read more about them below as they are available at the links above for pre-order, both set to release sometime in Q4 2022.

Treasure Awaits! In Viscounts of the West Kingdom: Keeper of Keys, tensions continue to rise in the King's court. Some choose to plot in secret, forging alliances with like-minded officials. Others seek out treasures and secrets hidden deep within the castle walls. Will you remain loyal to the very end, or take your future into your own hands? Thick player boards with slots for housing the new Chest Tiles, which add anew element to the tableau management for players to explore

Three public Buildings for players to compete over constructing, each withtheir own unique in-game abilities and bonus rewards

Mechanisms for players to gain more Hero Townsfolk into their deck, providing even more power turns and possible combos

Three replacement starting Townsfolk for each player

More Heroes, Townsfolk, Player Cards, and Manuscripts

Many have come! Who will stay and who must go? In Viscounts of the West Kingdom: Gates of Gold, people from near and far have come to see the splendor of our great city. While most are traders and laborers, eager to make a home for themselves, others seem to have more devious intentions. Can we really trust those who once attacked our walls? Do they truly desire peace? The King has sent his orders, but we will decide who may stay and who must leave. New card types for players to add to their decks: King's Orders and Outsiders

Manuscript Boards for housing transcribed Manuscripts, and unlocking newabilities

Six Castle Leader cards, and new Building Bonus Cards to add more competition and new strategies

More Heroes, Townsfolk, and Manuscripts