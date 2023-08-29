Posted in: Focus Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hutlihut Games, Void Crew

Void Crew Announces Early Access Release Next Week

Focus Entertainment confirmed that Void Crew will be coming to Steam's Early Access, as players can try the game out in early September.

Focus Entertainment, along with developer Hutlihut Games, confirmed they are releasing Void Crew into Early Access on Steam in September. The team revealed we'll be getting an early version of the game on September 7th, containing a few levels and some basics of the core gameplay, but not a full version as they are still developing it. The team is also working to do a special sneak preview of the gameplay as you can tune in on September 2nd to Jesse Cox's Twitch channel for an exclusive preview.

"Embark on the most advanced spacecrafts ever built, and journey into deep space on thrilling missions that you and your crew absolutely never trained for! Asteroid storms, solar flares, and your buddies' screw-ups will be the least of your worries, as hostile aliens, and desperate human scavengers push your crew to their limits. Pilot the ship, man the turrets, perform emergency repairs, recharge the power cells, utilize space station weaponry, fabricate munitions, and exit the ship on extravehicular missions – be it patching the ship hull or scavenging derelict wrecks. Teamwork is key: pick a role and prioritize your most urgent tasks with your crew… or try to do everything at once and just wing it as you'll be short on reliable manpower!"

"Brute force through thick armor, pierce energy shields, launch missile barrages, or snipe weak spots – either way, you'll make sure the enemy ships spin out of control to their destruction – preferably before you blow up! The victor claims the spoils, and you'll need to scavenge valuable materials to upgrade and face the direst conditions with top-notch equipment … and don't forget to go full fashion victim and customize your character's spacesuit to fly in style and boldly go where you probably shouldn't have!"

Team-up as a crew of 4 in co-op: Round up your best buddies up to 4 players, and you're in for a wild space ride!

