Voin Reveals Early Access Release Date For December

TinyBuild Games confirmed this week that they will release Voin into Early Access on Steam, as the game arrives in mid-December

Play as an elemental servant in a world plagued by darkness, with unique abilities and powerful weapons.

Explore dangerous realms, battle foes, and unlock Boss Arenas with spine-chilling monsters.

Complete quests to uncover mysteries and change the game world with new missions and enemy types.

Indie game developer Nikita Sozidar and publisher tinyBuild Games have confirmed the Early Access release date for their dark fantasy action RPG, Voin. The game was revealed back in March, and while it looked impressive at the start, we just haven't heard much of anything about it since. But now we know we'll get an early version of the game on PC via Steam when they drop it on December 10. Along with the news comes a new trailer, which you can check out here. If you can't wait for the EA build, there's a free demo out on Steam right now.

Voin

Control one of the elemental servants created by a powerful mage to fulfill one purpose: become a formidable weapon in the hands of the attendant's mysterious creators and join the quest to cleanse the world of a devastating plague that has consumed all life. Explore a corrupted world of dark fantasy, full of danger around every corner. Soar to the top of grandiose castles with ease, dash across rushing rivers and bluffs in search of secret areas, destroy the surroundings, and unleash fury on enemies from the skies!

Adapt strategy depending on each foe's power tier, as they are randomly generated with distinct abilities. Wield massive two-handed swords with ease and utilize numerous abilities like Thunderstrike or Whirlwind to cleanse the evil from these sacred lands. Venture into dangerous realms to acquire powerful new weaponry and equipment. Battle hordes of enemies, gather valuable loot, and retreat back to the Hub, where the elemental can cleanse collected items, enhance skills, and then plunge back into the heat of battle. Complete missions to unlock Boss Arenas, where spine-chilling monsters await. Uncover the mystery behind the plague after completing story quests that will change the state of the world by adding new missions and enemy types to ramp up the dark action.

