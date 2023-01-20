Voodolls Launching Closed Beta Ahead Of April Launch Voodolls launches a new closed beta this weekend, giving you an opportunity to check out the game ahead of launch.

Tate Multimedia and developer Siderift have launched a new closed beta for their upcoming game Voodolls prior to its launch this Spring. The beta runs this weekend and its basically giving you a chance to check out the game and try a few things out while they see what needs to be fixed and managed before the game comes out in April. You can sign up for the beta at this link, but the event ends on January 23rd, so you only have a few days to play if you're accepted.

Designed to be played online with friends, Voodolls charges players with fighting for their freedom after their souls are trapped in hell. Offered the chance to escape by a mysterious Puppet Master who distills their essence into Voodolls, play takes the form of intense co-op tower defense battles across 12 planet-oid stages featuring three difficulty modes and an endless mode, with the goal being to hold back wave after wave of enemies keen to keep you captive. Working together to defend the Puppet Master and, in turn, keep your hopes of escape alive is the order of the day, with each doll coming blessed with unique abilities that, when combined, are the key to victory.

Synergy between action, exploration and strategic Tower Defense mechanics, including an array of traps and defenses to hold back the hordes of hell.

Round planets – stylized and unique worlds each themed by the four seasons.

Team of four characters, each with unique abilities, weapons, and battle tactics.

Solo or online co-op up to four players – Defend the Puppet Master alongside three friends in full campaign co-op or tackle the task alone in solo play!​

Story-based campaign – Peel back the layers of mystery to uncover the secrets of the puppet master & the dolls​.

Three camera angles – Face your foes in immersive first-person mode or take a step back in third-person. Make tactical choices from above in the strategy camera mode: three modes, and three different approaches in one game.