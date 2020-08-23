Vote Grimer: Pokémon GO Community Day Poll – Part 4

Niantic is hosting a vote for the September and October Pokémon GO Community Days, and voting is open right now. The vote will run for twenty-four hours and, shortly after the poll closes, the two winners will be announced. Voting will take place on the official Pokémon GO Twitter account, which will give trainers the choice between four candidates: Porygon, Charmander, Caterpie, and Grimer. In this four-part series, Bleeding Cool will take a deep dive into each candidate and determine whether or not they deserve your vote. Next up… Grimer.

Grimer is a Poison-type Pokémon that evolves into Muk. It has no third-stage evolution, but it does have a variant form: Alolan Grimer, and Alolan Muk, both of which are Poison/Dark-type. If it wins the vote, both forms would receive the exclusive Charged Attack of Fire Punch, which is a Fire-type attack. Muk is already useful in the GO Battle League, and this is expected to be a good, but not game-changing, move.

PROS:

The two forms is a big sell. The Kanto version (the standard version) will be in the wild, with the Alolan in raids.

Fire Punch is a good move, and PVP-focused players may find this as a possible incentive.

It's is a somewhat rare spawn.

Alolan Grimer can currently only be hatched in Eggs, as it has been taken out of the wild after its short time there during GO Fest 2020.

CONS:

Its Shiny form is already released, as has that of its Aloan form.

Alolan Grimer's Shiny rate is already boosted, so while it's not easy to find it in 7KM eggs, it's at least in the realm of possibility

VERDICT: Grimer is a decent choice, so we're on the fence. Voting for Grimer is more understandable than voting Caterpie, so we won't say don't vote Grimer… but we will say that a vote for Porygon is a vote to enrich the game longterm by adding a new Shiny line and entirely new attack with Tri-Attack, while a vote for Grimer will lead to a somewhat fun event and a new decent Charged Attack for one Pokémon.

Voting closes tonight, Sunday August 23rd at 6PM Pacific. The winner will be the featured Pokémon of the next Community Day, scheduled for Sunday, September 20, 2020. The runner-up will get their own Community Day on Saturday, October 17, 2020.