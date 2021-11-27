VR Music Game Unplugged Adds More Content On December 2nd

To accompany the PC VR release, Vertigo Games revealed a new, exclusive Steel Panther song to be featured in the game at launch. The song comes as a free update to both Meta Quest and PC VR. The Quest version of the game will include mixed reality with Quest Passthrough as well. Unplugged saw its critically acclaimed release on Quest in October of this year, with several VR specialists praising the rock-and-roll feel of the game, as well as its accurate hand-tracking.

On December 2nd, Unplugged will receive Passthrough on Quest, which allows players to blend the virtual stage with their living room. Anotherway is particularly excited about implementing the feature. They state: "We always knew that blending a virtual stage with your real place would be a super interesting feature for Unplugged. Getting to see your friends or family cheering you while you play… that's a perfect combo. Now, thanks to the Quest Passthrough, we can make this kind of experience possible. On the list of venues, you'll be able to select a new mixed reality one, which can be your own living room, your kitchen, or wherever space you feel like rocking."