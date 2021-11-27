VR Music Game Unplugged Adds More Content On December 2nd
Vertigo Games will be releasing their VR music game Unplugged on PC VR next week, and with it will come some bonus content. First off, the game is getting a brand new exclusive track as players will be able to play the song "Unplug Yourself" from Steel Panther, which is going to be one of the more challenging tracks you'll ever have to try out as it will have you running up and down the neck in a few different patterns. What's more, they will be adding the new Quest Passthrough update which will add more elements to being a superstar on stage beyond just hitting your notes. Both of these will be added to the game when it hits PC on December 2nd.
On December 2nd, Unplugged will receive Passthrough on Quest, which allows players to blend the virtual stage with their living room. Anotherway is particularly excited about implementing the feature. They state: "We always knew that blending a virtual stage with your real place would be a super interesting feature for Unplugged. Getting to see your friends or family cheering you while you play… that's a perfect combo. Now, thanks to the Quest Passthrough, we can make this kind of experience possible. On the list of venues, you'll be able to select a new mixed reality one, which can be your own living room, your kitchen, or wherever space you feel like rocking."