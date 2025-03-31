Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Bearly Escape, Time Traveller Games

VR Puzzle Adventure Game Bearly Escape Enters Early Access in May

The new VR adventure puzzler game Bearly Escape has been confirmed for Early Access, as it arrives on SteamVR and Meta Quest in May

Article Summary Bearly Escape enters Early Access on May 1, 2025, for SteamVR and Meta Quest.

Join forces with a toy bear to stop Dr. Kidd and rescue animals in Everwood.

Solve complex puzzles, sneak into labs, and navigate challenging platform levels.

Revive Everwood, collect 40+ animals, and compete globally for leaderboard rewards.

VR developer and publisher Time Traveller Games have revealed their next game, Bearly Escape, is coming to Early Access this May. The game has you working with a toy bear who used to be a real bear until he was transformed into a toy by a mad scientist. Now it's up to the two of you to run around solving puzzles and avoiding traps to rescue the others and stop him from turning more woodland creatures into toys. We have more details about the game here, along with a trailer, as it arrives in Early Access for SteamVR and Meta Quest on May 1, 2025.

Bearly Escape

Explore the dreamlike world of Everwood in search of the protagonist's missing dog, Robin. Investigate the sinister laboratory of Dr. Kidd, a scientist set on capturing innocent animals, trapping their consciousness into stuffed animals, and imprisoning them in claw machines. Join forces with a brave – and sometimes clumsy – teddy bear to stop Dr. Kidd and free its friends! Strategically solve increasingly complex puzzles to sneak into eight secret labs. Rescue trapped animals from claw machines using a specialized drone. Help guide rescued animals as they escape intricate platforming levels filled with multiple routes, traps and obstacles, and satisfying rewards!

Revive the once-barren wilderness of Everwood with each animal saved and returned to the forest. Expose the nefarious plans of the shady corporation employing Dr. Kidd as the story unfolds, and find creative ways to disrupt its disturbingly widespread animal capture network. Collect more than 40 animals and compete globally for the highest score. Catch and rescue as many animals as possible to climb the leaderboard and earn special rewards! Each and every level offers distinct challenges to overcome. Revisit puzzles multiple times to reveal new solutions and experience fresh gameplay with every attempt.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!