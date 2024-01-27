Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Beat The Beats, Parallel Circles

VR Rhythm Boxing Game Beat The Beats Announced

Parallel Circles has a new VR rhythm game on the way called Beat The Beats, giving you a new boxing perspective to play the game.

Article Summary Parallel Circles unveils "Beat The Beats," a new VR rhythm boxing game with a fitness twist.

Free demo available during Steam Next Fest, with full release on Steam VR and PSVR2 in 2023.

Master boxing techniques in-game to conquer musical levels and challenge the global leaderboards.

Daily challenges, unlockable genres, and B-sides keep the high-energy gameplay fresh and exciting.

VR developer and publisher Parallel Circles has announced a brand-new rhythm boxing title on the way called Beat The Beats. The game has been designed to add some exercise to your regiment as you'll use a combination of moves like a boxer would to play this highly challenging VR game where you need to stay in rhythm in order to win. The game will have a free demo for Steam Next Fest, playing in Steam VR from February 5-12, with an eventual release this year both there and on PSVR2.

Beat The Beats

It means absolutely nothing if you don't have that swing, jab, or the finesse of that left hook! Enter Beat the Beats – the boxing rhythm VR game where you throw punches but you can't fight the rhythm. Use actual boxing moves like crosses, rolls, and uppercuts to blast your way through a series of electrifying musical levels and climb the leaderboards. Unlock new genres, complete daily challenges, and build your skill in rhythm boxing. For the serious competitor, there's also an extra challenging B-Side for each track that will make you sweat to master. Beat the Beats is a fun and fresh boxing experience for both greenhorns and champions! Boxing in a game has never felt this natural. The way Beat the Beats sends obstacles towards you will let you make in-ring moves as if you've always known them. The 1st person VR perspective, the pumping soundtrack and the simple but deep mechanics will make you the center of a delightful immersive experience.

Learn natural boxing moves like jab, hook, uppercut, rolls, and block!

Get moving with a workout that doesn't feel like work!

Compare your skills in global leaderboards and beat daily challenges!

Unlock new genres and B-sides!

Keep things fresh with daily mixes!

A fun, immersive experience with plenty of depth for the dedicated rhythm champion!

