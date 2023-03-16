VR Shooter Breachers Opens Up Pre-Orders Before Launch Ahead of the game's launch happening sometime this year, Triangle Factory has made Breachers available for pre-order today.

Triangle Factory, the creators of Hyper-Dash, announced they have opened up pre-orders for their VR shooter Breachers before it launches on Meta Quest 2. The game is a bit of a mystery at the moment as the team behind it hasn't really revealed a ton about the team-based PVP tactical VR shooter beyond the basics over the past few months. It was announced back in September as coming to multiple VR platforms but didn't have a ton of commentary or info about the game in general. At the time, it got a lot of comparisons to Rainbow Six Siege due to having two teams of five attempting to either breach a building or defend a bomb before it goes off. Only, you know… in VR! They have been holding beta trials and boasted over 60k players took part in them. As far as tactical shooters go, it looks promising. However, the game still does not have a release date confirmed for it, only that it will be out sometime in 2023.

"Breachers consists of two teams of 5 players playing the role of attacker or defender and players must work together to breach and secure the bomb site, or defend against the incoming opposing team. The game has an extensive player locomotion system so players can vault and rappel across large, beautiful and partially destructible environments. Climb, vault, shoot and strategize your way to victory."

Buy and customize your weaponry – whether it's pistols, SMGs, shotguns or assault rifles – at the start of each round to obliterate your enemies. Gadgets: Purchase gadgets and grenades at the beginning of each round to make the lives of your enemies just that little bit harder, or make sure you can take them by surprise.

Purchase gadgets and grenades at the beginning of each round to make the lives of your enemies just that little bit harder, or make sure you can take them by surprise. Tactics: Outsmart the enemy team by trying out different tactics, experimenting with weapons and gadgets and communicating with teammates!