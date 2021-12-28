VRFabric Releases Train Mechanic Simulator VR

This week, VRFabric quietly dropped their new VR simulation title on Steam as you can play Train Mechanic Simulator VR. In case the name didn't already tip you off, this is the latest in what seems to be a rising tide of sim titles from Europe, in which you will be the master repairer of all things locomotive in a special workshop. Like a lot of games designed this way, you'll be receiving train engines and cars from around the world, all of them designed in different ways coming with their own set of problems. Some of them are just rusting and need a little love, while others need to be redone completely in order for them to be working in any fashion. Then it will be up to you to fix it up.

The little twist on this version is you'll have to do everything in VR, meaning that a lot of your actions will have to be done with extra care. You can check out the trailer for the game down below, which will give you a slightly better idea of how the VR mechanics work for this version.

Take your opportunity as real Train Mechanic in VR. Train Mechanic Simulator VR will have you finding locomotives around the game world that need your help and repair them in one of three workshops localized in huge 25 km2 open world. You will be face all types of damages in all genres of trains: Diesel, Electric and even Old-School Steam units. Nine trains to repair in all types: Steam, Electric and Diesel. Open 25 km2 world full of railways and different locations. Three workshops with more than 1000 parts to repair. Try a unique Economy System – you will decide about strategy of repair and ROI of it.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Train Mechanic Simulator VR – Steam VR release announcement trailer (https://youtu.be/tsKHiF01tZ8)