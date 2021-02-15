VZR Reveals Model One Gaming Headset Coming Q2 2021

VZR, a new audio company founded by former Apple audio engineer Vic Tiscareno, will be releasing a new gaming headset in Q2 2021. Simply called Model One, the headset is designed to not just compete with leading peripheral companies on the market, but will attempt to conquer them in the audio realm as they are looking to go for gamers who are also obsessed audiophiles. We have more info on the headset below straight from the company along with a trailer showing off some of the features. The real hurdle ahead of them is being able to market it at the price point they have set, which right now, they're putting it at $350.

The VZR Model One delivers natural, expansive, audiophile-quality sound and is particularly adept at accurately rendering immersive 3-dimensional soundscapes. Every component in the VZR Model One has been optimized to deliver class-besting performance and the Model One features the debut of a ground-breaking, proprietary and patented innovation called CrossWaveTM that truly sets it apart from competitors and more expensive audiophile headphones. Commercially available for the first time in the VZR Model One, CrossWaveTM is a passive acoustic lens technology that selectively and strategically reshapes audio waves to emulate the way one would perceive the sound in real life without headphones, resulting in improved separation, openness and accurate 3D spatial positioning – all without digitally altering the audio source. Competitive players will benefit from the more accurate, realistic positional audio, with the potential for improved in-game performance through superior spatial awareness and a greater ability to pinpoint small but crucial details like footsteps and gunshots. Proprietary VZR testing in virtual reality applications shows that the VZR Model One enabled subjects to determine the location of positional sounds more quickly than with competing gaming and audiophile headsets.