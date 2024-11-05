Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Porcelain Fortress, Walk Of Life

Walk Of Life Announced For Early Access Next Summer

The minds from No Time To Relax have a new game on the way, as Walk of Life will be released into Early Access next Summer

Walk Of Life parodies life sim games, challenging players to juggle health, work, and education.

Experience life’s challenges in multiplayer, balancing rent, education, and saving for a fridge.

Embark on quirky quests like surviving rogue squirrels or devouring fried chicken to succeed.

Indie game developer and publisher Porcelain Fortress has a brand new game on the way as they unveiled Walk Of Life this morning. Created by the same minds behind No Time To Relax, this is a parody title that makes fun of life sim games while also working as a sort of board game with challenges to accomplish. The trailer doesn't show much of anything, all we do know is that the game will be released in Early Access next year.

Walk Of Life

Walk of Life challenges players once again to juggle the demands of health, education, work, and hygiene while navigating the unpredictable twists and turns of life. Playable with other players in either local or online multiplayer, have you got what it takes to succeed at the game of life? Experience the thrills of balancing working overtime to pay off your rent whilst trying to earn a college degree, and look forward to paying over the odds for takeout food as you slowly save up for a fridge! If you feel like it, why not hit the weights or enjoy some relaxing yoga at the gym? It's your life to live, after all, and you're free to do as you please, as long as you can afford it…

Feeling lost and without direction? Look forward to not-so-epic quests to steer you forward, such as hitting rock bottom, eating two buckets of fried chicken, and putting in those extra hours of study to scrape through your exams. New mechanics allow players to take on diverse roles with unique play styles and embark on (slightly) epic quests for bonus points! With new mechanics that allow players to take on diverse roles with unique play styles, Walk of Life isn't a walk in the park. Those brave enough to withstand the mundane and the madness will come out on top… just watch out for rogue squirrels.

