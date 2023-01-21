War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Adds New Year Event War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius now has a new Lunar New Year event for you to play over the next few weeks.

Square Enix has released a new Lunar New Year event into War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius this week. The team has added a number of events and activities, some of which will take you through the end of February, as you get to do some new year's things and even have a new crossover with Dragon Quest Tact. We got the details below as the update for the game is now live.

Lunar New Year 2023 Festival – Resnick the Hoppy – Until February 7, players can attempt to summon the brand-new unit Resnick the Hoppy. This unit is also available through a 9-Step 10x Summon, where Steps 3 and 6 can be performed for free. Players will also receive 100 Lunar New Year 2023 Festival Unit Summon Medals on each step, which can be exchanged for various items in the medal shop.

– Until February 7, players can perform a daily free 10x summon which guarantees one MR+ unit or Vision card, up to 10 times for a maximum of 100 total summons.

"Additionally, new rewards and content for the game's collaboration with actress and entrepreneur Addison Rae, who has amassed over 88 million followers and 5 billion views on TikTok, are available for players to enjoy. To commemorate this, all players will receive a limited-time Addison Rae Vision Card for free in their present box, simply by logging in. As a part of the ongoing collaboration with Addison Rae, players can now enjoy the following content:"

New Addison Rae Vision Card – All players can obtain the brand-new Addison Rae Vision Card "Glamorous Camaraderie" simply by logging in, now until the end of the collaboration.

– Now until June 20, players can login daily to receive medals which can be exchanged for various items in the medal shop.

– Players who complete this challenge can receive up to 275 "Glamorous Camaraderie" Vision Card Shards, enabling them to upgrade and enhance this Vision Card.

"Finally, Final Fantasy players can continue to enjoy the ongoing in-game collaboration with Dragon Quest Tact until February 28. Collaboration content includes:"

New Units and Summons – Players have a chance to summon two event-limited units: Psaro (UR) (Limited) and Zoma (UR) (Limited).

– All players can obtain the event-limited unit Slime (N) (Limited) for free by completing event quest #1 during the collaboration period.