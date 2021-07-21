War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Launches Summer Event

Square Enix has revealed the latest summer event to come to War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, as there are fun things to do. The Summer Splash event kicked off today and will be running all the way until August 24th, bringing with it special summer units of Lilyth and Kitone, as you can see here, themed campaigns and rewards. We got the rundown of everything that you can do down below as you can start participating in it as soon as you update the game.

New Limited-Time Summer Units: Powerful Ultra Rare (UR) units Lilyth (Summer) and Kitone (Summer) make their Global version debut through limited-time summons. Lilyth has a powerful immobilization attack in her arsenal, and can perform the Limit Burst "Beach Attack!", which lowers resistance to Missile Attacks while dealing damage. Kitone, meanwhile, has a wide range of debuffs at her disposal and can perform the Limit Burst "Swim Ring Attack," dealing damage to enemies within range, with a chance to inflict Sleep on her targets. Given both units' utility and abilities, both would be welcome additions to any players' roster. Videos showcasing Lilyth (Summer) and Kitone (Summer) can be viewed here: Lilyth (Summer), (Kitone (Summer).

War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Limited-Time Summons: Various summon banners are available during the campaign, including the Summer 2021 Part I Featured New Unit Summon, which guarantees ten units, with one of them being of MR rarity or better, and features higher drop rates for both Kitone (Summer) and Lilyth (Summer). For full details on all available summon banners, please refer to the in-game notices.

Summer Login Bonuses: Players can receive up to 2,500 Visiore and more, including up to 40 Unit Shards, simply by logging in daily during the campaign . Players can use these Unit Shards to enhance and awaken their Lilyth (Summer) and Kitone (Summer).

"War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Summer Splash!" Social Campaign: Fans can vote for their favorite units on the official WOTV FFBE social pages, and all players will receive various in-game rewards based on the total number of votes. For full details, please refer to the official Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook pages.