War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Reveals Esports Tourney Square Enix will be kicking off 2023 with their own esports tournament, as the Final Fantasy mobile game will see PvP competition.

Square Enix revealed this week that they will be holding their own esports tournament for War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. A first for the mobile title, the company will be putting player against player in two special PvP tournaments happening in January and February. While the news is super exciting, the reality is the company basically just made the reveal today and didn't say much about how each tournament would go. We know the first one will take place on January 28th and will be an Auto Battle tourney. Meanwhile, the second event will be a bit more challenging as it will be a Manual Battle tourney, which is set to take place on February 11th.

However, beyond those details and the fact that you have to sign up to compete via Discord, they didn't give us much else to go on. All of the rules and regulations have been posted to their Discord, and there is a ton to go through in order to make much sense of how you'll be participating. What we do know is that they'll have players competing until they wind it down to 32 people for an even bracket. The tournaments will be held completely online, and you'll need a Discord account to even play. There are no prizes to be had and no cash to be won; it's bragging rights online with an in-game title for your account..

WAR OF THE VISIONS: FINAL FANTASY BRAVE EXVIUS NEW YEAR PVP TOURNAMENT 2023

Auto Battle – The Auto Battle Tournament will take place on January 28, 2023, with registration open now until January 15. 32 tournament contestants will be selected at random and announced by January 25, 2023.

Manual Battle – The Manual Battle Tournament will take place on February 11, 2023, with registration open from January 16 to January 29. 8 tournament contestants will be selected at random and announced by February 8, 2023.