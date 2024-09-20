Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: MY.GAMES, Warface: Clutch

Warface: Clutch Releases New Storm Peak Seasonal Content

Warface: Clutch has launched its latest season, as there are a ton of new additions and updates to the game for Storm Peak

Article Summary Warface: Clutch's Storm Peak season introduces new armor, weapons, and device balance updates.

Unlock the new Sandstorm armor with boosted explosive protection upon logging in.

Major adjustments to weapon stats and tactical gear aim for a cohesive gameplay experience.

Revamped melee weapons ensure one-hit kills from behind, with unique animations for added flair.

Indie game developer and publisher MY.GAMES has released the latest seasonal content for Warface: Clutch, as players can dive into the Storm Peak. The season comes with several major updates to game mechanics and balance, a new battle pass, and some seasonal events to take part in. The Battle Pass will have special contracts that unlock access to the Energy and High Voltage weapon series upon completion, which will come in handy when three new agents come to the game. The first bring Thomas Stahnbaur a.k.a "Falcon," who will arrive with a new semi-automatic bullpup shotgun, the Panzer Arms BP-12. We have more notes below as the season is now live.

Warface: Clutch – Storm Peak

A key feature of this season is the updated balance of armor, weapons and devices. Players will unlock the new Sandstorm armor immediately after logging in, which will also be the new default starter armor, and the armor is specialized in offering additional protection against explosives. Armor has been redesigned across the board to simplify the amount of bonuses into a more cohesive singular damage resistance offering players more freedom and also making Medic and Engineer players more essential than ever since armor will no longer offer regeneration bonuses.

Additionally, several weapons including Beretta ARX160, AK-12, MAG-7, Kalashnikov MP-155 Ultima, Honey Badger, CheyTac M200, Chiappa Triple Threat, and Tavor CTAR-21 have been significantly rebalanced to make them more competitive and better fit with their respective categories, while the base stats of most weapons have been adjusted to match the changes to armor. Devices have also been rebalanced with the goal of making more of them effective tactical gear. On the whole they are now more effective without mods being installed but there's also been specific tuning to several devices:

Explosives, including grenades and claymores deal less damage against the new Sandstorm set and dual grenade damage has been reduced in general

Gas grenades have been adjusted to reward tactical use rather than dominating through area control.

The adrenaline shot and repair kit have been adjusted to match changes to the armor system and the readjusted weapons.

Sticky grenades and Molotov cocktails have been improved to match the overhauled weapons

Melee weapons have also been significantly reworked by standardizing their effectiveness. This means that all melee weapons will now guarantee a one-kill hit when used from behind an opponent, ensuring that everyone can bring their favorite knife to a gunfight. There's also been a significant revamp of the melee weapon animations which includes weapon specific animations to add extra flair and spectacle. In the ranked shop, unique camouflage from the new Cybernetic series and the collectible appearance of the Crossfit squad engineer are now available alongside the new Battle Pass.

