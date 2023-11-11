Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: MY.GAMES, warface, Warface: Clutch

Warface Has Been Renamed Warface: Clutch With New Path Forward

Warface has been renamed to Warface: Clutch, as the developers at MY.GAMES are taking the game in a new direction overall.

Indie game developer and publisher MY.GAMES have rebranded their first-person shooter Warface to now be called Warface: Clutch. The company sent out a statement, which we have for you below, basically stating that they are moving in a new direction with the title, which included a name change. What exactly this new direction will be has yet to be fully defined as the team essentially is talking about a change of direction into a new chapter, but aside from the notes below, it sounds like the game will remain much the same sans some specific changes. We'll see what happens with it in the months to come.

"Our inspiration for the name came from the fact that in games and sports there are moments of pressure where you are required to summon strength, concentration and grit to make that match-defining play. This is what we want our players to experience, their moves, their strategy and their reflexes define matches. Frantic gameplay with a competitive edge, that's what Clutch is about," said Timur Suzi, executive producer at MY.GAMES.

"The rename to Warface: Clutch is part of a gradual process of improving the game. While some steps have already been taken, such as adding new content to the console version from the PC version, this is only the start. An important goal is ensuring that PC and console versions are matching in both content and patches. This also means that events (both seasonal and game-related) are getting overhauled. Another step is that the battle pass can now already be bought for 'soft currency' rather than just real money. Behind the scenes, the development team is also being strengthened to deliver more high-quality updates but some features are already making their way into the game, such as a new ranked matches system, new weapons, and updates to the game's contract system. A large update is still being prepared to ship before the end of the year. The new name also follows the company's decision to split Warface into two separate titles to be further developed independently of each other. Warface: Clutch is intended for the global audience and will be developed and published by MY.GAMES."

