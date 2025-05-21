Posted in: Digital Extremes, Games, Video Games, Warframe | Tagged: Yareli Prime

Warframe Launched Yareli Prime Today With Additional Content

Warframe has a new update available now, as they have made Yareli Prime accessible in the game, along with some other content

Article Summary Yareli Prime now available in Warframe, offering aquatic powers, improved stats, and a unique visual style

Players can unlock Yareli Prime and signature weapons for free or buy instant access via Prime Access Packs

New Nightwave Vol. 9 launched, featuring limited-time rewards and exclusive cosmetics for dedicated players

Fresh cosmetic items introduced, including Kullervo deluxe skin and diverse Prime accessories to collect

Digital Extremes has released a new update for Warframe today, as players now have access to Yareli Prime and some additional content. First off, the new construct offers up some interesting advantages with an aquatic theme going for them, which includes increased energy, shields, and speed alongside a signature Prime gold trim. The team also released a new Spotify playlist themed to the new Warframe, and other content additions to help improve the game. We have more details about it for you below.

Warframe – Yareli Prime

Embody Yareli, the waverider, a hero and patron saint of the Ventkids Syndicate in Corpus-run Fortuna. Gliding upon her seafaring companion, Merulina also inspired their favorite pastime: K-Drive racing. Ensnare enemies in water globules that damage and immobilize, surf into combat upon her sealife companion Merulina, utilize aquablades to damage foes who dare get too close, and catch enemies in a riptide that explodes as a massive maelstrom. Equip the latest in Prime weaponry: Yareli's signature bubble pistol Kompressa Prime, and the long-awaited longbow Daikyu Prime. Elevate futuristic fashion with exclusive cosmetic accessories, including Thalassa Prime Ephemera energy aura, Merulina Prime Syandana backpiece, the Merulina Prime Domestik Drone, and exclusive Yareli Prime Glyphs.

Players can earn Yareli Prime for free, along with her signature weapons, by collecting the required Blueprint, Components, Void Relics, and crafting them in the Foundry. To instantly unlock Yareli Prime, a Prime Access Pack or Complete Pack can be purchased through the console storefront of choice or online from the official website. Groove to the beat of daily, weekly, and now permanent objectives as Nora Night returns with Nightwave Vol. 9, offering limited-time rewards such as the Cogna Operator cosmetic collection, Raya Aurora Ephemera energy aura, the stellar Xaku Warframe Raya Skin and Helmet, and more. Also arriving in the Warframe Marketplace is a new deluxe cosmetic skin for the vengeful crimson renegade, Kullervo.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!