Warframe Opens A New Prime Vault With Rare Characters

Digital Extremes is giving Warframe players a rare opportunity as they have cracked open the Prime Vault and unleashed rarities. Specifically the Banshee Prime and Mirage Prime are now out in the open for people to snag for a limited time only. You have the chance to unlock or earn Banshee Prime and Mirage Prime as part of your massive arsenals as they have some impressive manipulative abilities at your disposal. You could straight up buy them from the shop, or you can collect Void Relics which can then be cracked open to unlock the various components needed to build them. We have more info on both of them below, but you got about three weeks to complete this before they're thrown back into the vault for good.

The Banshee Prime and Mirage Prime Packs, which includes the Prime Warframes along with their signature Prime Weapons and exclusive Customizations, are now available for purchase through the Prime Vault program on all platforms. Individual Prime Accessories Packs are also available for purchase. Players can also gain access to Banshee Prime and Mirage Prime by earning Void Relics in-game and unlocking through gameplay.

Originally released in 2013, Banshee is a sound-themed Warframe with the ability to master the acoustics of environments to locate enemy weak spots and positioning, emit trembling vibrations to blast enemies away, and more. Banshee's blueprints can be researched from the Tenno Lab in the Dojo and then crafted, or purchased, in the Warframe Market. The mischievous Mirage first debuted in 2014, dazzling foes with deceitful mirror images and explosive pranks while manipulating the spectrum of light. Mirage's blueprints can be purchased from the Warframe Market or acquired by progressing through the Hidden Messages quest from the Pluto/Sedna junction. Now players can hone the bolstered power of these Primed Variant Warframe's to outwit adversaries with explosive style. Banshee Prime and Mirage Prime can now be purchased through Prime Vault or unlocked and earned through Void Relics.

Prime Warframe's are easily distinguished by their signature golden trim, iconic silhouettes, and brooding strength. Increased base stats and extra Polarity Slots provide enhanced Mod customization and offer stronger builds for players in their Arsenal. A Prime Warframe, Weapon, or Accessory represents technology as it was during the height of the Orokin Era and boasts superior performance and other advantages over its non-primed counterpart. During unvaulting periods, Prime Warframes, Weapons, and Accessories can be instantly unlocked or earned, allowing players to tap into the power and prestige of the Prime Warframe.