Warframe: The Old Peace Set For Release Next Wednesday

Warframe: The Old Peace is set to launch in mid-December, bringing with it a new mode and the 63rd Warframe known as Uriel

Article Summary Warframe: The Old Peace launches with The Perita Rebellion mode and a new enemy faction, the Anarchs.

Expand Focus School skills and unleash devastating Tauron Strikes in the Perita Rebellion battles.

Uriel, the 63rd Warframe, arrives with demonic powers and three fiendish summons to command in combat.

Earn exclusive rewards in Operation: Blood of Perita, including evolving armor and a new player title.

Digital Extremes recently held Devstream 191 over the holiday weekend, revealing more details of what's coming to Warframe: The Old Peace. Among the items they covered were a new game mode called The Perita Rebellion, the full expansion of Focus School Ultimate abilities known as Tauron Strikes, the reveal of several new mini-bosses from the new enemy faction known as the Anarchs, and finally a massive look at the 63rd Warframe, Uriel. We have the dev notes for you here and the video as well, as the new expansion launches on December 10, 2025.

Warframe: The Old Peace

Relive moments from a pivotal war upon the distant Tau Moon in a new game mode, The Perita Rebellion, and the latest enemy faction, the Anarchs. Survive for 12 minutes on the Perita battlefield while completing various challenges to earn temporary upgrades. Select one of the five Focus Schools before the mission starts and power up devastating Tauron Strikes before the final encounter. Take down one of three brutal bosses of The Perita Rebellion for exclusive rewards. Fend off the Anarchs, the newest enemy faction addition for Warframe, comprised of Dax, Grineer, and even commandeered Prime Warframes as mini-bosses.

The Power of Tauron Strikes

Wield the untapped power of the Void and unleash cinematic abilities that can turn the tide of battle. Expand the current Focus School skill trees with new nodes and use new Perita Rebellion resources and Focus to unlock and upgrade each Tauron Strike. Barter with Marie of The Devil's Triad to exchange for these valuable Tektolyst Artifacts. The Naramon Strike, Vexoric, was shown at TennoCon this year, while the Unairu Strike, Cogron, was shown in the October Devstream. Today's Devstream showcased the final three Tauron Strikes: Madurai's Thara, Vazarin's Nidri, and Zenurik's Lorak.

Uriel, the 63rd Warframe

Originating as the Protoframe Roathe of The Devil's Triad, Uriel, the demon commander, embodies the rage of a thwarted imperial takeover and temporal banishment thanks to the meddling of Dr. Entrati. Fight as the Heretic of Xata with demons at your back. As Uriel, incinerate foes with searing brimstone abilities, and command three fiendish summons to do his devil's work. Earn Uriel for free by collecting the required Blueprints and resources via The Descendia, or instantly unlock Uriel from the Warframe Marketplace with Platinum.

The Voruna Deluxe Cosmetics Bundle

Bring hell to the battlefield with Vinquibus, Warframe's first Bayonet weapon that occupies both primary and melee slots to blend precision marksmanship with unrelenting physical strength.

Gyre, the dancing spark, will become the next Prime Warframe with electrifying backup from signature Prime weapons: the Alternox Prime rifle and the Kestrel Prime throwing glaive.

Voruna, the wolven queen, will also receive the Medeina deluxe cosmetic skin, channelling an Art Nouveau aesthetic alongside the Iltis Axe Skin and the Manegarmr Ephemera aura.

Operation: Blood of Perita

Return to the battlefield to gather Marks of Valiance from The Perita Rebellion and other Alert mission completions from Dec. 16 until Jan. 6, found via the Star Chart map. Take the newfound spoils to Roathe of The Devil's Triad in exchange for time-limited rewards, including the new evolving Loiaus Chest Armor cosmetic and an exclusive Honoria (Player Title). This new Operation is only accessible to players who have completed The Old Peace Quest.

