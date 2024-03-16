Posted in: Digital Extremes, Games, Video Games, Warframe | Tagged: Warframe

Warframe To Release The Dante Unbound Update March 27

Digital Extremes revealed more details of what will arrive in the next Warframe update, as the Dante Unbound content arrives on March 27.

Article Summary Dante Unbound update hits Warframe on March 27 with new challenges and mission types.

New Warframe Dante launches with unique abilities, Collection, and customization options.

Community-favorite TennoGen program returns, offering player-created cosmetic content.

Styanax Tonatiuh Collection released, featuring warrior-inspired skins and decorations.

Digital Extremes has revealed more info about the first major addition to Warframe this year, as players will be getting the Dante Unbound update on March 27. Aside from the fact that it will add a valuable new Warframe to the mix, you'll also get a fresh mix of enemies, multiple new weapons, and new mission types. As well as the return of the community-made cosmetic program, TennoGen. We have some of the details from the latest blog below about the new additions, as you can learn more on March 22 with a new developer stream on Twitch.

Warframe – Dante Unbound

Defend the Leverian from the avaricious clutches of Parvos Granum and the Corpus! Drusus, curator, and caretaker of the Leverian, requests your help to get out from under Parvos's gilded thumb. It falls to you to track down his assistant and chief chronicler, the Warframe Dante. Master Dante's Abilities as you take on new Missions like Murmur focused Disruption and greater challenges than ever before.

Dante Collection

Dante's loadouts are meticulously cataloged, with his favorite pieces becoming a part of his signature Collection! Pick up the Dante Collection to instantly add the daring researcher to your Arsenal — along with his signature Incarnon Melee Weapon and Customizations. The Dante Collection features

Dante Warframe

Ruvox Melee Weapon

Dante Cantist Helmet

Rencowl Syandana

Noctua's Paragrimm Orbiter Decoration

You can also gift the Dante Collection to a friend to receive the Noctua's Paragrimm Orbiter Decoration! For even more Customizations, check out the Dante Chronicles Pack on your platform storefront of choice, which adds an exclusive Glyph, Sigil, and Observant Vitreum Decoration!

Styanax Tonatiuh Collection

The warrior spirit reincarnates in the image of a god with Styanax's newest Collection! Inspired by the ancient warriors of Earth's distant past, the Styanax Tonatiuh Collection is sure to imbue your Loadout with an indomitable fighting spirit. This collection features:

Styanax Tonatiuh Skin

Tequihua Polearm Skin

Huitzilin Syandana

Chimalli & Tequihua Decoration

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!