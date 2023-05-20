Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun Releases Extended Gameplay Video Get a far better look at the gameplay for the upcoming FPS title Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, coming out on May 23rd, 2023.

Focus Entertainment and developer Auroch Digital decided to release an extended look at the gameplay for their upcoming first-person shooter Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun. Last week the team released a video that showed off some of the game for us to enjoy, but didn't paint a clear picture of everything you would be doing. This trailer leaves nothing to chance as you're getting a good seven minutes' worth of content to enjoy, as this game harkens back to the classic FPS titles of the '90s with a splash of Warhammer paint on it. You can check out the entire video down at the bottom as the game will be released for PC and consoles on May 23rd.

"Step into the ceramite-armored boots of a mighty, battle-hardened Space Marine — charge, shoot, and chainsword your way through the ruinous forces of Chaos in Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun. Unleash your holy arsenal to purge the creatures of darkness in an implacable pixel bloodbath! Load up your Boltgun and plunge into battle headfirst! Experience a perfect blend of Warhammer 40,000, classic, frenetic FPS gameplay, and the stylish visuals of your favorite 90's retro shooters. Play a battle-hardened Space Marine on a perilous mission across the galaxy as they battle against the Chaos Space Marines and daemons of Chaos. In glorious boomer shooter style, unleash your devastating Space Marine arsenal as you blast through an explosion of sprites, pixels, and blood. Run, jump, and charge across huge levels to shoot, shred and slice the worst heretics across the galaxy!"

Dive into a visceral combat experience, complete with viciously satisfying gunplay, high mobility, and buckets of blood to reward your skills.

Dominate the battlefield with the awesome firepower and heavy metal of a Space Marine's devastating arsenal.

Experience the ultimate homage to retro shooters, blending stylish visuals with fluid, modern FPS gameplay.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!