Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters Will Launch In May

Frontier Foundry and Complex Games revealed they will be releasing Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters this May. After months and months of teasers, we finally learned today the game will be released for both Steam and the Epic Games Store on May 5th, 2022. And with the news comes a brand new trailer in which we're treated to the acting chops of Andy Serkis, who will be playing Grand Master Verdan Kai in the game. Enjoy the trailer below as we now wait out the next three months for it to come out.

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters is a cinematic turn-based tactical RPG. Players control a squad of genetically-enhanced Space Marines known as the Grey Knights in their efforts to purge the forces of Chaos and stop the spread of the Bloom, a galaxy-spanning daemonic plague. From their mobile base of operations, the Baleful Edict, players will decide which planets endure and which must fall in the Grey Knights' efforts to suppress the thriving Bloom threat.

All players who pre-order Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters from Steam and the Epic Games Store will have access to two exclusive in-game items, which are powerful relics from the hallowed vaults deep within the Citadel of Titan. The ancient tome Domina Liber Daemonica is carried into battle by a hero of the Chapter during times of great need, and the words within have the power to send Daemons howling back into the warp. The centuries-old Destroyer of Crys'yllix Daemonhammer, meanwhile, was the first Nemesis Daemonhammer of its kind, famously used centuries earlier to shatter the Lord of Change Crys'yllix. Both items can be equipped to any of the player's Grey Knights in-game.

Players gearing up to join the Grey Knights in purging the Bloom can add to their armoury with the Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters – Castellan Champion Edition, which alongside the base game, grants players access to an exclusive character. Owners of this version will have Castellan Garran Crowe join their campaign partway through the story, with the powerful Grey Knights Champion available to fight alongside the rest of the squad thereafter. Crowe has his own unique weapon, the Black Blade of Antwyr, as well as special in-game rules. This edition also features the game's original soundtrack, composed by Dawn of War 2 veteran Doyle W. Donehoo.