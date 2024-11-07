Posted in: Fatshark, Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: warhammer, Warhammer 40K: Darktide

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Confirms PS5 Release Date

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will finally see a release on PlayStation 5, as the full game and other content arrives in December

Article Summary Warhammer 40,000: Darktide lands on PS5, with full content arriving December 3, 2024.

Battle through Tertium in a brutal co-op action shooter against Chaos forces in this Warhammer 40K game.

Experience intense WH40K combat blending melee and ranged gunplay in immersive battles.

Create a unique character, choose a class, and face the unpredictable challenges of a dystopian hive city.

Indie game developer and publisher Fatshark announced today they finally have a release date for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide on the PS5. The game has already been out for over two years on PC and Xbox platforms, bringing a new take on the 40K universe as you attempt to take back the city of Tertium piece by piece. This will finally bring the full game and everything released up until this point to PlayStation owners when it launched on December 3, 2024. Along with the news comes a brand-new trailer, which you can check out above.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Take back the city of Tertium from hordes of bloodthirsty foes in this intense and brutal action shooter. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is the new co-op-focused experience from the award-winning team behind the Vermintide series. In the depths of the hive, the seeds of corruption threaten to turn into an overwhelming tide of darkness. A mysterious and sinister new force is seeking to take control of the entire city. It is up to you and your allies in the Inquisition to root out the enemy before the city succumbs to Chaos. As Tertium falls, Rejects Will Rise.

Built on the legacy of Vermintide 2's best-in-class melee combat, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide introduces intense WH40K gunplay to the mix. Master the balance between ranged and melee combat as you fight through a slew of enemies. Feel the impact of each swipe, swing, and slice of a chainsword, or fry some flesh with a lasgun. Darktide is a co-op game. Wandering too far risks punishment by foes looking to immobilize or capture stray Rejects, such as the slavering Chaos Hound or the Moebian Trapper. Once you fall prey to such foes, only your teammates can save you! More than that, your innate toughness – your determination to press on through the pain – only recharges when you are in the proximity of your strike team.

Create your own unique character and customize their physical appearance, voice, and origin. Choose your class to determine which unique traits and skill sets they will make use of in battle. Will you be a seasoned veteran of the Imperial Army, a snarky outsider, or a fiery zealot? The choice is yours. Step into the violent, dystopian world of Warhammer 40,000. From boiling hot industrial factories to the decaying water maintenance zone afflicted by constant acid rainfall – Tertium Hive is a hard and unforgiving place even at the best of times. Your role is to serve the zealous Inquisition by embarking on missions to exterminate the threats lurking in the depths of the hive city or die trying. Adapt to the erratic whims of Chaos with conditions- mutators that add a spontaneous challenge to your mission. Your team must learn to adjust, adopt new tactics, and change up their loadouts to face these ruthless challenges.

