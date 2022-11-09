Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor To Launch Sororitas Class DLC Nov. 28th

NeocoreGames announced this morning that Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor will release the Sororitas Class DLC on November 28th. The new DLC will be adding a number of cool additions to the game, both to boost the content and add some structure. Included in this DLC will be a new playable class as you'll get an Inquisitor with an Adepta Sororitas (Sisters of Battle) background, new game mechanics in the form of the Embodied Saint form and Acts of Faith empowerment, new passive skills, new perks, and several new enchants. Plus, a number of new item types, including Flamers, Blessed Blades, Power Mauls, Power Halberds, and more. You can check out the trailer for it below as we wait out the next few weeks for it to arrive.

"We're proud to announce that a new class DLC is coming on November 28 on Steam, the Sororitas Class. As the name implies, this new Inquisitor comes with a Sisters of Battle background, bringing much-needed support and a new approach to combat to the Inquisition. Sororitas are known for their strong, unwavering faith, and this will translate into a new gameplay mechanic as well. Her Acts of Faith are unique empowering abilities, and she can even transform into an Embodied Saint to employ immensely powerful special attacks. In this state the player can cast Saintly Deeds until their Faith – a class-exclusive resource – depletes.

The Sororitas Inquisitor will wield new sanctified Imperial weaponry and armour, the loadout will depend on the three new subclasses – Sister Celestian, Sister Dominion and Sister Seraphim. With burning conviction, the Sororitas Inquisitors will come and conquer the heretics and everything that stands in the way of the Imperium. Before the release, we will summarize more detailed information about the mentioned features in a brief series of blog posts, so check back occasionally to see how the new class will shake things up in the Caligari Sector."