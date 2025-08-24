Posted in: Games, Kasedo Games, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: Bulwark Studios, warhammer

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II Drops New Gameplay Overview

Check out the latest trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II, as the devs go over the gameplay a little more in-depth

Battle as either the Adeptus Mechanicus or Necron factions, each with unique playstyles and campaigns.

Master turn-based tactical combat with new environmental mechanics and strategic resource management.

Fight for dominance in a galactic war, adapting your tactics to enemy strengths and battlefield changes.

Kasedo Games and Bulwark Studios have released a new video for Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II, as we got a better overview of the gameplay. The video is over four minutes long and provides you with a developer-guided tour of the setting of the anticipated sequel. The team highlights many of the strengths of both the deathless Necron legions and the acolytes of the Omnissiah, as well as how combat works, the setting you'll be fighting on, and many of the features and improvements you'll see in the game. Enjoy the video above as we're still waiting for a release window to be confirmed.

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II

After millennia of slumber, Vargard Nefershah mobilises her dynasty's legions to annihilate the Adeptus Mechanicus interlopers who unknowingly settled upon her world. Across the galaxy, Magos Dominus Faustinius is summoned to bring his hard-won expertise to bear and ensure the Necrons do not succeed. The conflict soon becomes a crucible of unanticipated significance, drawing to it external actors stranger and more deadly still.

Two playable factions, two narrative campaigns, two highly unique play-styles and one important choice – who will you lead to victory in this arcane technological war of cold metal hatred? Assemble your force, deploy your warriors and crush your enemies in intense turn-based tactical battles. To succeed you'll need to master and adapt to each faction's unique abilities and playstyles, as well as the diverse range of combatants at each side's disposal.

New environmental mechanics require you to maneuver like never before. Play to your chosen faction's strengths and weaknesses – take cover behind terrain as the Mechanicus, or destroy it as the Necrons. Fight for control of an entire world, capturing and defending regions from the forces of the foe while generating and managing crucial resources. Race against the Sankhotep dynasty's global awakening and drive back their deathless legions as the Mechanicus, or defend the tombs of your people as the Necrons and crush the verminous interlopers.

