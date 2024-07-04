Posted in: Games, Games Workshop, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: warhammer

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader – Void Shadows Arrives This August

Owlcat Games have confirmed that the next Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader DLC, Void Shadows, will be released this August.

Article Summary Owlcat Games announces Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - Void Shadows DLC for August.

New DLC features 15 hours of gameplay, a romanceable companion, and major plot elements.

Genestealer Cult threat emerges, with new archetypes, quests, and lore to discover.

Explore new voidship areas and upgrade with a hangar for space battles in the Warhammer universe.

Owlcat Games announced this week that they have a date for the next Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader DLC, as Void Shadows arrives in August. The DLC has been hyped for a few months now as they are adding 15 hours of gameplay, a new romanceable companion, and new elements tied to the game's main storyline. We have the latest trailer above and more info below, as the DLC will be released on August 8, 2024.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader – Void Shadows

Void Shadows takes players into the depths of their voidship in an enthralling story that will pit them against an entirely new enemy trying to bring ruin to the von Valancius dynasty from the inside.

A new story — Enjoy 15 hours of tense, new adventures on board the voidship with unexpected threats, various quests, two new archetypes with unique abilities, and new lore content, all fully integrated into the main campaign.

— Enjoy 15 hours of tense, new adventures on board the voidship with unexpected threats, various quests, two new archetypes with unique abilities, and new lore content, all fully integrated into the main campaign. А new companion — Gain the loyalty (and possibly love) of Kibellah, a Death Cult Assassin ready to pledge her life in service of the von Valancius dynasty just as her predecessors did for generations before her. This new companion will have romance options as part of the new story.

— Gain the loyalty (and possibly love) of Kibellah, a Death Cult Assassin ready to pledge her life in service of the von Valancius dynasty just as her predecessors did for generations before her. This new companion will have romance options as part of the new story. New crew members — Interact with high-level officers integral to the player's voidship operation. These new crew members play a significant role in the new story.

— Interact with high-level officers integral to the player's voidship operation. These new crew members play a significant role in the new story. А new looming threat — Arising from within the deepest and darkest bowels of the player's very own voidship is the malignant Genestealer Cult – a horrific breed of xenos who work from the shadows and infect your crew with their genetic code to convert them and slowly twist their loyalties for their wretched goals.

— Arising from within the deepest and darkest bowels of the player's very own voidship is the malignant Genestealer Cult – a horrific breed of xenos who work from the shadows and infect your crew with their genetic code to convert them and slowly twist their loyalties for their wretched goals. New locations to explore — New quests mean new nooks and crannies hidden around the voidship where no Lord Captain has explored before, until now.

— New quests mean new nooks and crannies hidden around the voidship where no Lord Captain has explored before, until now. New feature of the voidship — Upgrade your voidship with a new hangar, able to launch groups of fighters and bombers to succeed in desperate, massive space battles or even bigger threats.

