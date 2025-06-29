Posted in: Focus Entertainment, Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: Space Marine 2, warhammer

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Drops Free Siege Update

There's a new free update available for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, as players can download the Siege Update right now

New Siege Mode challenges three-player squads to defend against waves of Tyranid and Thousand Sons

Earn points to unlock reinforcements, equipment, and XP as you battle for survival in the imperial fortress

White Scars and Blood Angels chapters debut with unique cosmetic packs in the latest game update

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive have released a new free update for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, as the Siege Update brings in some new pieces of content. The first is the new Siege Mode, which gives you a harder challenge with a three-player squad going up against tons of enemies. Meanwhile, they have expanded the Warhammer universe in this game as both the Blood Angels and the White Scars are now in the game. We have more details and a trailer here as the content is officially live.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Siege Update

Siege Mode

Fight against impossible odds in Space Marine 2's Siege Mode, a new PvE experience available for free to all players today. Set on Kadaku, this new 3-player game mode pits you against ever deadlier waves of Tyranid and Thousand Sons, daring you and your squad to hold an imperial fortress for as long as you possibly can. Earn points with each wave you defeat and spend them at Requisition Terminals to stay in the fight.

Ammunition, equipment charges and Medicae Stimms will keep you upright but as the going gets tough, spending your points on reinforcements like Cadian regiments or Dreadnought support will prove invaluable! Every five waves, you and your squad will be called upon to defend a new area of the fortress, if you're able to defeat the Carnifexes, Neurothropes and Helbrutes throwing themselves at you, that is. Extract before it's too late to earn Requisition Points, Armoury Data and XP, or fulfill your duty to the Emperor, for only in death does duty end.

The White Scars & Blood Angels

In addition to the new Siege Mode, today's Patch 8 update comes with two new DLCs for Ultra Edition, Gold Edition, and Season Pass holders. The White Scars Chapter Pack includes a new Champion skin for the Assault class; three exclusive White Scars-inspired weapon skins for the Occulus Bolt Carbine, Stalker Bolt Rifle, and Combat Knife; and a host of cosmetic options and heraldry markings for their Successor Chapters. The Blood Angels Cosmetic Pack provides three new armour pieces which may be equipped on any of the game's playable classes, and a suite of heraldry symbols and rank markings celebrating eight of the Blood Angels' Successor Chapters.

