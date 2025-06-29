Posted in: Focus Entertainment, Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: Space Marine 2, warhammer
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Drops Free Siege Update
There's a new free update available for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, as players can download the Siege Update right now
Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive have released a new free update for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, as the Siege Update brings in some new pieces of content. The first is the new Siege Mode, which gives you a harder challenge with a three-player squad going up against tons of enemies. Meanwhile, they have expanded the Warhammer universe in this game as both the Blood Angels and the White Scars are now in the game. We have more details and a trailer here as the content is officially live.
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Siege Update
Siege Mode
Fight against impossible odds in Space Marine 2's Siege Mode, a new PvE experience available for free to all players today. Set on Kadaku, this new 3-player game mode pits you against ever deadlier waves of Tyranid and Thousand Sons, daring you and your squad to hold an imperial fortress for as long as you possibly can. Earn points with each wave you defeat and spend them at Requisition Terminals to stay in the fight.
Ammunition, equipment charges and Medicae Stimms will keep you upright but as the going gets tough, spending your points on reinforcements like Cadian regiments or Dreadnought support will prove invaluable! Every five waves, you and your squad will be called upon to defend a new area of the fortress, if you're able to defeat the Carnifexes, Neurothropes and Helbrutes throwing themselves at you, that is. Extract before it's too late to earn Requisition Points, Armoury Data and XP, or fulfill your duty to the Emperor, for only in death does duty end.