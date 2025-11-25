Posted in: Focus Entertainment, Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: Space Marine 2, warhammer

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Releases The Reclamation Update

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has a new update available today, as players can dive into the Reclamation Update right now

Article Summary Reclamation Update adds a new mission set on a derelict Imperial Cruiser packed with Tyranid threats.

Six new Hero Weapon variants and eight free armor pieces now unlockable using Accolades currency.

Experience modular customization for Chaos Champions and new battlefield conditions in Stratagems mode.

Season Pass 2 holders get exclusive Blood Angels and Salamanders cosmetic DLCs honoring iconic chapters.

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive has another new update available for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, as players can download the new Reclamation Update now. This is a totally free update for everyone who owns the game, as you'll be given a brand-new mission set in the wreckage of an Imperial Cruiser, complete with all the dangers you might expect from a floating heap of metal that might explode at any moment. You'll also see new cosmetics and new gameplay features, among other additions. We have the finer details below as the content is now live.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Reclamation Update

The new Reclamation Operation takes place as the Imperium looks to drive the remaining Tyranid forces away from Avarax after prevailing on the ground. Unfortunately, the Wrath of Espandor has paid the price and fell silent shortly after issuing a distress signal. It's up to you to investigate the derelict ship and initiate a chain reaction to destroy it and all the Tyranids still on board. Along with the new mission, the Reclamation Update comes with a host of free new cosmetics, gameplay additions, and improvements across the board:

Six New Hero Weapon Variants for the Bolt Sniper Rifle, Heavy Bolter, Instigator Bolt Carbine, Heavy Bolt Pistol, Power Fist, and Thunder Hammer, to be unlocked with Accolades currency

Eight New Armor Pieces : Four new helmets and four unique pauldrons, to be redeemed for free with Accolades currency

New Battlefield Conditions for Stratagems mode

Modular Customization for Chaos Champions , letting you modify your Chaos Marines the same way you can with Space Marines in PvE modes

Glory to the Imperium! For Sanguinius! For Vulkan!

Today's Reclamation Update also marks the release of two new cosmetic DLCs for Season Pass 2 owners. The Blood Angels Champion Pack brings a new skin for the Tactical class, a Blood Angels skin for the Chainsword, and an exclusive Jump Pack for the Assault class. The Salamanders Cosmetic Pack adds five unique armor pieces honoring the warriors of Nocturne and four of their Successor Chapters: the Black Vipers, the Covenant of Fire, the Dragonspears, and the Dark Krakens.

