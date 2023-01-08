Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus Partners With Penny Arcade For New Reveal Games Workshop will show off more of what's to come in Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus with Penny Arcade live on Twitch.

Games Workshop and Snowprint Studios have teamed with Penny Arcade to reveal something new coming to Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus. The team has decided to reveal a new major addition to the game in a special live stream, as they will be introducing The Aeldari, along with a howl from Jain Zar to mark the occasion. The game will be adding the Legendary character as an option for you to choose from. The event will take place on Penny Arcade's Twitch channel tomorrow, January 9th, as they will be live from 3-5pm PST. This will be your chance to check out some of the new gameplay tactics and get a little bit of insight into some of the upcoming events and characters that they will be unleashing throughout 2023.

"The Aeldari have many aspect warriors from their craftworlds. None are more feared than the Howling Banshees. Aspect Warriors who rival any foe in the galaxy with their rapid strikes and keening battle screams. Descending upon enemies with speed and ferocity, Jain Zar is their Phoenix Lord and most skilled warrior.

Wielding The Silent Death, Jain Zar can deliver the silent death ability at enemies in adjacent locations on the battlefield.

Jain Zar also carries The Blade Of Destruction, which can cut through even the most advanced armor.

Jain Zar is the perfect warrior to lead your charge and finish off enemies quickly on the front lines."

"Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus defines a new era of gaming on mobile devices. With 40 iconic characters at launch, fans can experience extensive PvE campaigns as well as quick battles with opponents in PvP. Bringing the true breadth of the Warhammer 40,000 universe onto mobile has remained a passionate quest for the Snowprint team. Tacticus introduces beautiful and detailed hex battlefields. Players can fight quick turn-based battles on the go, in fast paced PvE campaigns, PvP battles and also in collaborative boss fights. With a continuously expanding collection of upgradeable Champions Tacticus challenges players to utilize unique team synergies and master the hex terrain to outwit their opponents and dominate the tactical battlefield."