Warhammer 40k Chaos Knights Army Set: In Review, A Real Big Kit

Throughout the grim darkness of the 41st Millennium, it's clear that the more that warfare is waged, the more diabolical the innovations. During wartime, inventions are focused on with the aim to finish a war, but only ever do little more than escalate it. Such is the way of Warhammer 40,000, the world-famous tabletop wargame by Games Workshop. In Warhammer 40k, the miniatures have gotten to a scale that, even for models outside of the scale of the game, can easily be considered massive. We got ahold of a review sample copy of the Chaos Knights Army Set, and here is what we think about it!

So, the Army Set features the limited-edition copy of the new Chaos Knights codex, 50 datacards for the Chaos Knights faction of the game, a rules pack, and three miniatures with assembly instructions. As the Warhammer Community news hub had revealed prior, the three miniatures are a Knight-Abominant and two War Dogs that can be built as Karnivores. These are all completely new miniatures for the faction. To say that that's all that there is to this kit is an egregious understatement due to the amount of customization options available for the kits.

However. From our perspective, the propensity for Chaos Knights to have a glut of weapon options means that this Army Set is remarkably incomplete. It is clear to us that in order to complete this kit well, in all aspects, we need to have ahold of a batch of 2-part greenstuff epoxy putty, neodymium magnets galore (of a myriad of sizes), and a pin vise and power drill to ensure a clean fitting for those magnets. If you have a desire to get this kit, we strongly encourage you to grab these items as well. There are plenty of tutorials online on how to go about actually magnetizing your War Dogs and Knights but at some point we plan to go through these steps for you as well.

Assembling your models aside, the rules for Chaos Knights look to be very strong for games of Warhammer 40k although due to the general size of the Knights there are going to be some issues blockading some CK players from victory. Tau may be an especially tough matchup even with the new book. Nonetheless, the Chaos Knights seem to be a really fun army to utilize, once the hurdle of assembly and painting has been achieved.

