Warno Set To Drop Onto Steam On January 20th

Eugen Systems revealed that Warno, the spiritual successor to Wargame, is set to be released on Steam on January 20th, 2022. WHile the game doesn't exactly pick up right where things left off with the original, they are set in 1989 during some key landmark events that did not take place in this alternate timeline. We're brought up to speed with a tense NATO and Soviet-led Warsaw Pact which has deployed in a divided Germany. We're on the brink of war, and it's up to you where to guide it. Enjoy the trailer and more info below as the game will be out next month.

Meticulously researched and painstakingly recreated, every nation and their units in Warno has unique strengths and weaknesses. As a commander, it's the player's duty to use the entire range of tactical tools available to them, from smoke screens to off-map fire missions. Each battle will be heavily contested, be it against the expert computer, fighting in cooperative teams, or ranked against other hot-blooded human opponents. Experience in-depth and realistic real-time strategy Cold War-era warfare. From tactics to technology and hundreds of painstakingly researched and recreated military units from NATO's and Warsaw Pact's arsenals.

Get to know each unit in detail in Armory, and use this knowledge to your advantage as you build, customize and fine-tune each unique battlegroup.

Witness a battlefield that never looked more beautiful, in the environments and brutal destruction. The latest incarnation of Eugen's proprietary engine simulates modern combat to the fullest extent.

Take on maps online, cooperative, or solo. Each map has a unique set of objectives with a dynamic frontline that directly results in one side's victory or defeat.

Battle against a smart and truly challenging AI or pit your tactics and strategy against other players, from ranked 1v1 to all-encompassing 10v10 battles.

Dive into do-or-die Operations or the massive turn-based Army General strategic campaigns depicting some of the hardest-fought "what if" scenarios of a Cold War turned hot. Massive Warsaw Pact armies square off against the NATO formations for a vicious fight across Western Europe.

Taking advantage of Eugen Systems' game experience and previous titles, a host of quality-of-life enhancements will appeal to new and veteran players alike, from issuing commands during pre-combat deployment to AI-assisted Smart Orders.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: WARNO 'Warning Order' – Official Reveal Trailer (https://youtu.be/z4yZRkFsQUM)