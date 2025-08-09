Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Shiro Games, Wartales

Wartales Reveals The Fief DLC Coming This September

Wartales has confirmed a brand-new DLC is on the way, as The Fief arrives this September to the medieval open-world tactical RPG

Article Summary Wartales announces The Fief DLC, releasing September, with new law and order gameplay mechanics.

Establish and govern your own fief, balancing laws, production, growth, and population happiness.

Your decisions shape the identity of your domain and affect diplomatic ties with other realms.

New factions emerge, unlocking unique buildings and dynamic story outcomes for your mercenary group.

Indie game developer and publisher Shiro Games dropped new details about the next Wartales DLC, as The Fief will be released this September. The short version of this is that you're getting a law and order kit, as you'll pass laws and build an infrastructure to not only help yourself and your kingdom, but also keep things in check as you continue to grow. However, you have the option of being kind of cruel, and it will come back on you in different ways depending on how you rule. We have more details from the devs below as the date has yet to be locked it for its arrival on Steam and GOG.

The Fief DLC

Raise and rule over a domain of your own, balancing law, production, and governance as your fief expands. Whether you favor prosperity or control, each decision leaves a lasting mark on the population and the identity of your fief, even influencing how other realms respond to your rule, with diplomatic ties that can affect your mercenaries troop's treatment across the land. Expand your fief district by district, choosing central and production buildings that fulfill your population's growing needs. As new factions emerge, scholars, peasants, nobles, and more, their influence shifts your domain's identity toward militarism, erudition, commerce, or even criminality. Enact laws, assign mandates, and unlock unique building effects while managing the shifting happiness of your people. Each rest cycle advances time, filling or neglecting their needs: food, security, education, and comfort.

Wartales

A century has passed since the fall of the Edoran Empire at the hands of an unprecedented plague that swept the nation. Now, the land is rife with mercenary work, banditry and thievery, with honor having become an almost entirely forgotten virtue. Now, prepare to lead a group of unscrupulous characters in a massive open world where combat, death and a thirst for riches will dictate your day to day life. You are not the hero of this story, destined to usher in a new era of peace. Your goal is solely to survive and thrive in this harsh and hostile world, by any means necessary… Only the bravest and most ambitious can hope to see their story written in the Wartales!

