Watch Samoa Joe In Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Check out the latest trailer for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, as Samoa Joe takes on the role of the game's protagonist

Article Summary Watch Samoa Joe as Pirate King Raymond Law in the new Like a Dragon trailer.

Join ex-yakuza Goro Majima on a thrilling pirate adventure in Hawaii.

Engage in epic land and sea battles, upgrading your ship and crew.

Switch between dynamic combat styles for explosive, creative fights.

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio dropped a new awesome trailer for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii this week, as Samoa Joe makes an appearance. The AEW wrestler joins the game as one of the main antagonists, as he takes on the role of Pirate King Raymond Law. Enjoy the trailer as the game is stills et to be released on February 28, 2025, for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Embark on an over-the-top, modern-day pirate adventure with an ex-yakuza, now pirate captain and his crew as they engage in exhilarating combat on land and sea in the hunt for lost memories and a legendary treasure. Goro Majima, a notorious ex-yakuza suddenly finds himself shipwrecked on a remote island in the Pacific. Unable to remember even his own name, he sets sail in search of clues to his lost memories, accompanied by a boy named Noah who saved his life. Before long, they're caught up in a conflict between cutthroat criminals, modern-day pirates, and other scoundrels over a legendary treasure. Assemble a one-of-a-kind crew while upgrading your ship as you explore the open sea and forge your legend in the cannon fire of foes, unexpected friendships, and immense riches made along the way.

When an enemy pirate ship catches you in their sights, an exhilarating real-time cannon battle breaks out. Quickly maneuver into position while avoiding fire, then deliver devastating damage to board the enemy ship and take down the captain in all-out crew vs. crew brawls. Conquer the seas, discover hidden islands and acquire loads of loot like a true yakuza pirate! Dynamically switch between the "Mad Dog" and "Sea Dog" fighting styles to mix-up attacks and deliver explosive combos, juggles, and aerial takedowns that reward your creativity with over-the-top action. With "Mad Dog" style, utilize speed, agility, and flair to deliver precise yet powerful blows that stun your enemies into submission. Or make enemies walk the plank with the "Sea Dog" style that has you dual-wielding short swords and deploying tricky pirate tools to kick some serious booty.

