Watcher Chronicles Will Release On Switch Later This Month

Indie developer and publisher Third Sphere Game Studios will be bringing Watcher Chronicles over to the Nintendo Switch on April 28th. This one has actually been out for a minute of Steam as you battle your way through the depths of purgatory as you prevent demonic forces from trying to turn this space into a new form of Hell that tortures the wayward souls who inhabit it. The Switch version will basically be the PC version with all of the content released so far and some additional items to make it feel a little special. You can see how it will all look in the trailer below.

Purgatory has been invaded by an unholy threat. A group of fallen ones called "The Watchers" now seek to transform it into a new Hell. Lost souls must unite or face utter annihilation. Your penance has begun. In Watcher Chronicles you will have to slice your way through enemies in a large, interconnected world. Use unique weapons or powerful magic and upgrade your character to defeat 20+ unique and challenging bosses. Dodge, block, and slice your way through enemies in a challenging souls-like skill-based combat!

Explore every crack of large interconnected purgatorial realm filled with secrets and game changing loot in a non-linear fashion.

Take on the entire game in local co-op with a friend! Single JoyCon mode supported on Switch. No need to buy a second controller!

Use powerful magic to incinerate enemies with waves of fire, lightning, and void or summon the horde with necromancy.

Discover and master unique weapons with different move sets that completely change up the gameplay.

Upgrade your hero to match your play style and build out your own unique character class. Discover 100+ upgradable armor, weapons, and rings to specialize your build.

Battle over 20+ finely tuned and challenging bosses that require careful planning and significant skill to take down.

Keep your gear when finishing the game and continue the journey with increasingly harder difficulties in a New Game Plus.