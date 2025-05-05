Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: WaterField Designs

WaterField Designs Launches Two New Gamer-Centric Designs

WaterField Designs revealed some new designs for gamers, as they have a new bag for bigger laptops, along with options for Nintendo Switch 2

Article Summary WaterField Designs unveils the Tech Folio Tank Backpack for 18-inch gaming laptops and accessories.

Classic Switch carry cases, including CitySlicker and Magnetic Case, now fit the Nintendo Switch 2.

Handcrafted with premium materials, these gamer bags offer protection and professional style.

Features include AirTag pockets, impact-resistant foam, magnetic closures, and plush linings.

WaterField Designs revealed two new gamer-centric designs recently, one for laptop gamers, and the other for the Nintendo Switch 2. The first one they showed off was the new Tech Folio Tank Backpack, designed for people with bigger gaming laptops who also need a bag that can handle all their gear. Meanwhile, they have offered up a coupel of their classic Switch designs for the Nintendo Switch 2, as you can get both the CitySlicker and Magnetic Case, which will be released this June. We have more info about all of these below.

Tech Folio Tank Backpack

The "Tank" is not another cheap gaming backpack with neon accents or dragon logos; it's an elegant pack that can fit large gaming laptops up to 18 inches (a rarity in the premium bag market). A separate, full-length compartment unfolds like a personal workstation, keeping accessories visible and within easy reach. Waterfield developed the "Tank" for gaming customers who expressed difficulty finding professional-looking backpacks to accommodate their large laptops and gaming setups. Unlike mass-produced bags, these are handcrafted in San Francisco and built to last for decades.

Fits most 18-inch laptops, full-size gaming peripherals, mechanical keyboards, and headsets.

Specialized pockets keep controllers, mice, power bricks, and cables organized.

Hidden AirTag pocket helps track valuable equipment.

Firm foam on the back and bottom protects gear and adds structure.

Padded straps and a sternum strap enhance comfort when carrying heavy gaming rigs.

Premium materials—ballistic nylon/waxed canvas with full-grain leather accents—don't scream "gamer bag."

Magnetic Gaming Case for Nintendo Switch 2

New 100% full-grain leather options (chocolate, black, white), or ballistic nylon, or waxed canvas

Impact-absorbing, closed-cell foam padding

Rare-earth magnetic "zipper"— secures contents, acts as a protective bumper, allows in-case charging, fun to use

Soft, plush liner

Reinforced interior seams act as an additional protective barrier

Cushioned interior pockets stow a charging cord or slim accessories

CitySlicker for Nintendo Switch 2

Dual-layer, premium, full-grain leather flap with secure magnetic closure

Rugged water-resistant black ballistic nylon (+ chocolate, black, or white leather), or brown waxed canvas ( + chocolate leather)

Scratch-free, padded lining

Ultrasuede® padded interior pocket — also protects and cleans the screen

Padded Ultrasuede® bumpers — protect joysticks

Impact-resistant plastic on the back and sides

Shock-absorbing neoprene bottom strip

Self-locking, zippered, mesh back pocket

