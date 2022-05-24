WaterField Unveils Brand New Analogue Pocket Carrying Case

WaterField revealed a new addition to their CitySlicker Case line specifically for gamers with the addition of the Analogue Pocket. This case is basically straight-up designed for most anything mobile-related. As you can see from the image here and the video below, it comfortably holds a number of old-school and retro consoles comfortably in a carrying case that is designed to keep your handheld gaming safe. It's not going to be for people who own a Switch or a Steam Deck, but if you're a Game Boy owner of any model, or a 3DS, or a number of other pocket gaming consoles, this is going to be the one for you. This design is currently on sale for $79 with shipping happening on June 10th.

The interior of the CitySlicker Analogue Pocket case is custom-sized with a soft, padded liner that cushions the Analogue Pocket. A stretchable, semi-opaque back pocket holds a USB-C, a game cartridge adapter, and an extra game cartridge; a self-locking zipper keeps them secure. The CitySlicker's ballistic nylon or waxed canvas exterior protects the Analogue Pocket from accidental scuffs and keeps the handheld looking new. The flap—made from a dual layer of premium, naturally-tanned, distressed leather available in a choice of colors—snaps into place with hidden, self-finding magnets to create a handsome look that suits any setting. A pocket under the flap can hold one Game Gear, one Atari Lynx, one Game Boy, or two Game Boy Advance game cartridges. Dual-layer, premium full-grain leather flap

Scratch-free padded lining

Ultrasuede padded interior patch — protects and cleans the screen

Protective neoprene bottom strip

Self-finding hidden magnetic closures

Front pocket for an extra game cartridge

Self-locking zippered mesh back pocket for an extra game cartridge, USB-C cable, and a game cartridge converter

Optional carrying add-ons: carabiner, wrist strap, and/or sling strap