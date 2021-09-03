WB Games & DC Comics Reveal Gotham Knights Official Artwork

WB Games and DC Comics decided to hype up DC FanDome ahead of time by dropping some brand new artwork for Gotham Knights. Its' been over a year since the game was officially announced at the last FanDome event and we've heard barely anything as far as updates are concerned. This latest artwork basically reaffirms the look and feel of the four main characters you'll be playing with, as you're getting Nightwing (Dick Grayson), Robin (Tim Drake), Batgirl (Barbra Gordon), and Red Hood (Jason Todd).

You'll also see a few little nods to the universe in here, such as the Sundollar Coffee shop on the right, which is the DC version of Starbucks in their universe. And it has a nice touch of having a Batman shadow in the puddle as an homage. Now we sit back and patiently wait to find out what new info they have on the game when DC FanDome 2021 takes place on October 16th.

Gotham Knights is a brand-new open world, third-person action RPG featuring the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman's death. An expansive, criminal underworld has swept through the streets of Gotham, and it is now up to these new heroes to protect the city, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops and fear to its criminals. Players must save Gotham from descent into chaos and reinvent themselves into their own version of the Dark Knight. Play as a New Guard of DC Super Heroes – Step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin and shape Gotham's newest protector to create your own version of the Dark Knight.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Gotham Knights – World Premiere 4K Trailer (https://youtu.be/dCsptWe21uE)