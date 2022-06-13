We Attempt To Recap The Unnecessarily Long PC Gaming Show 2022

The annual PC Gaming Show has transformed over the years from an informative extravaganza to testing the endurance and patience of its viewers. PC Gamer does something really awesome each year, and that's to give as much time as they can to everything from AAA titles to small indie studios a chance to shine with games that (for the most part) will only be released on PC. Unfortunately, that time has ballooned over the years to two and a half hours, which includes a pre-show, tons of banter, intros, interviews, and more that really test your mental endurance to sit through over 50 trailers. It's like looking at a pizza and thinking to yourself, "I love pizza! I bet I could finish that on my own!" And then 150 minutes later, you're suffering heartburn and wondering why you had to eat it all in one sitting and couldn't just save half of it for Monday. We're not totally ripping this show apart, but come on gang! Why does it need to be THAT long on a day with multiple events happening?

In any case, if we were to sit here and run off everything featured in the PC Gaming Show 2022, it would take us about the same amount of time as watching the show. So here's the highlights we really enjoyed. First off, The Alters really stuck with us, as it comes off like "what if the movie Moon just kept going?" The Invincible was great as we got a better look at the gameplay on the way, including dealing with a robot enemy. Nivalis showed us the hopeful future of running a roadside cafe or bar in a cyberpunk future, in a vast world that makes you wonder why we just keep stacking stuff on top of itself in 100 years. Agent 64: Spies Never Die is going to scratch that GoldenEye 007 itch since bringing that game back seems to be in development hell at the moment. And we finally got a decent look at what Victoria 3 has to offer in gameplay.

If you have the time, here's the entire presentation from pre-show to ending for you to enjoy.