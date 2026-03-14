Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: FuzzyBot, Mad Mushroom, We Gotta Go!

We Gotta Go! Has Been Confirmed For Launch in Mid-April

We Gotta Go!, the game about making it to the bathroom in time inside a haunted house, has been given a mid-April launch date

Article Summary We Gotta Go! launches mid-April—a co-op horror comedy game about surviving haunted toilets with friends.

Customize bizarre characters, collect wacky weapons, and battle ghosts while managing your GI tract in real time.

Explore macabre biomes, tackle unique challenges, and outsmart evolving paranormal enemies and haunted hazards.

Visit Mr. Bum's Shop for powerful items, mythic weapons, and quirky upgrades to enhance your fecal-fueled quest.

Indie game developer FuzzyBot and publisher Mad Mushroom have confirmed the official launch date for their latest title, We Gotta Go!. In case you missed this one, this is a co-op horror comedy title based around not crapping yourself, as you make your way through a haunted house looking for a toilet with your friends who also wish they had not eaten all that gassy food. The team dropped a new trailer, which you can see here, confirming the game's launch date for April 14, 2026. There's also still a free demo on Steam for you to try with friends if you'd like to get in on the fart action early.

We Gotta Go

We Gotta Go pits players in a desperate struggle to maintain their gastrointestinal integrity in the face of mounting horrors. Four friends embark on an epic adventure, their stomachs full of sketchy gas station burritos. As the internal pressure builds, the only bathroom for miles resides in a haunted mansion. Before setting out, players will customize their characters, load up on whacky weapons, and buff themselves with Supps (they're for your butt!) from the gas station. Once within the mansion's harrowing halls, co-op havoc ensues as the crew combats ghostly denizens while managing their GI in real time. The health bar is your colon, and fresh shorts are your armor in a desperate quest to find the bathroom key and extract via the toilet before being turned to literal poop!

Multiple Macabre Biomes: The adventure continues beyond the hallways of the haunted mansion, with players trapped in the void and forced to delve deeper into the depths of a doo-doo filled dungeon and more.

The adventure continues beyond the hallways of the haunted mansion, with players trapped in the void and forced to delve deeper into the depths of a doo-doo filled dungeon and more. Challenges For Days: New systems to change up runs and add variety include new objectives during exploration as well as challenge items to test your skills with different gameplay requirements.

New systems to change up runs and add variety include new objectives during exploration as well as challenge items to test your skills with different gameplay requirements. Harrowing Haunt Variants: The ghosts are learning! More varied haunts with different objectives and requirements to shake up how you play.

The ghosts are learning! More varied haunts with different objectives and requirements to shake up how you play. Legendarily Whacky Weapons: An upgraded system of weapons with 3 tiers of rarity and power, from baseball bats and plungers to poop knives and fart jar grenades.

An upgraded system of weapons with 3 tiers of rarity and power, from baseball bats and plungers to poop knives and fart jar grenades. Mr. Bum's Shop: A new shop offering mythic weapons, rare cosmetics, and training in Kung-Poo battle arts.

A new shop offering mythic weapons, rare cosmetics, and training in Kung-Poo battle arts. Execrable Enemies: Grabbers on the ceilings, corn-filled turd mobs, gaseous giants and more await players deeper in the game.

Grabbers on the ceilings, corn-filled turd mobs, gaseous giants and more await players deeper in the game. Additional Pit Stops: Everyone needs a break between biomes, and players will have the opportunity to spend gold and gear up on weapons and items, Supps, and clothing before their next fecal foray.

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